OLEAN — Calling all green thumbs to help get downtown Olean back in shape for the spring.
The City of Olean Beautification Committee will host a work day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to clear out old weeds and prepare the green spaces of the North Union Street thoroughfare for the spring.
Anyone interested in gardening and weeding is welcome to attend. No gardening experience is required, as the work will be explained and questions will be answered. Bring a trowel or shovel, gloves and hat if desired, and water for hydration. Sunscreen is recommended. Safety vests and bags will be provided.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Delaware Park Center-side of the Wayne Street roundabout to pick up equipment and get started.
Constructed in 2015 and 2016, the city’s Walkable Olean program along the corridor included almost $1 million in grants to build rain gardens and other green space into the project. The gardens are designed to hold onto water during heavy rains and then slowly let it drain into the storm sewer system.
The project was part of a decades-long effort to reduce untreated wastewater into the river.
Complaints about weeds in the corridor grew in 2018. Chemical pesticides cannot be used on weeds due to the storm water retention. As a result, city officials said, hand weeding becomes necessary.
The conditions resulted in the creation of the beautification committee, made up of volunteers who assist in efforts like weeding and preparing large planters in the spring.