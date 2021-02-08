OLEAN — City Democrats are seeking candidates for public office in November.
Up for election this year are four two-year alderman posts — in the Second, Fourth, Sixth and Seventh wards — and the four-year seat for mayor.
Linda Witte, city Democratic party chair, said candidates for mayor and Ward 2 are being sought. Anyone with interest in running as a Democrat should contact Witte at 378-4202.
The city had 8,285 registered voters as of Nov. 1, according to the state Board of Elections, with 2,995 Democrats, 2,775 Republicans, 1,803 independents and 712 registered to other parties.
Ward 2 is represented by Jason Panus, a one-term Republican. The ward covers most of East Olean. The ward had 1,350 active voters as of Nov. 1, according to the state Board of Elections, with 477 Democrats and 471 Republicans.
Ward 4, which currently has no alderman, covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. The ward had 927 active voters as of Feb. 1, according to the state Board of Elections. The ward had 1,012 active voters, with 381 Democrats and 277 Republicans.
Ward 6, represented by appointed independent Vernon Robinson Jr., covers most of the West End. The ward had 1,083 active voters as of Feb. 1, according to the state Board of Elections. The ward had 1,124 active voters, with 437 Democrats and 364 Republicans.
Ward 7, represented by Democrat David Anastasia, covers the North Olean, Homer Hill and Baldwin Heights neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of the downtown business district. The ward had 1,168 active voters, with 404 Democrats and 397 Republicans.
While two independent candidates have been announced for Ward 4, no other candidates have publicly declared their candidacies.