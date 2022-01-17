OLEAN -- Even before the snow stopped falling, city officials activated their mechanism to help dig out after Monday’s snow storm.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Aiello declared a snow event, going into effect at midnight Tuesday. Snow events, previously triggered by set snowfall totals, were changed in 2016 to be at the discretion of the mayor.
Under the city ordinance, parking on primary streets is prohibited between 3-7 a.m. Tuesday. Parking on sub-primary streets is prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, and parking on secondary streets is banned between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The shifting times allow for those with no off-street parking to move vehicles from sub-primary streets to secondary streets to make way for plows, and moving their vehicles back to sub-primary streets to clear the secondary streets.
Violators may be given parking tickets.
- Primary streets include the full lengths of State and Union streets.
- Sub-primary streets, which represent corridors through neighborhoods, sites near schools, large businesses and city buildings, include Alder from Seneca to Spring; Buffalo; Clark; Clinton, North and South; Constitution; Delaware from Union to Barry; Eighth, North, between West Sullivan Street and Wayne Street; Elm, East and West; Euclid, Fifteenth; First, South from State to Irving; First, North; Forest, North (200 and 300 blocks); Fourth, South (200 block); Fourth, North from Wayne north; Franchot Boulevard (east of Union); Franklin; Front; Genesee; Green, West; Hamilton; Henley West; Higgins; Highland Terrace; Homer; Indiana Avenue; Irving; Johnson; King; Laurens; Madison; Main; Nineteenth, South; Oregon; Oviatt (east of Main); Pine; Prospect; Queen; Reed from Third to Thirteenth; River; Seneca; Seventh; South; Spring, East; Spruce; Stardust; Sullivan, West, from Union to Fifteenth; Sunrise, from Stardust to Van Buren; Terrace; Third, North (300 block); Twelfth; Twenty-first; Twenty-fourth; Times Square; Union Street, North Extension; Van Buren; Washington; Wayne; York.
- Secondary streets are all other streets in the city.