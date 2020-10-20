OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will consider an application today from the Olean Area Federal Credit Union to buy a Homer Street building for use as a back office operation.
The Credit Union is proposing to buy a 1.6-acre property at 234 Homer St. owned by Olean General Hospital and convert it into a back office and storage facility. The $1.5 million project includes about $1 million in machinery and equipment costs.
The IDA meets virtually via ZOOM audio conference at 11:15 a.m. today.
The building was originally constructed in the Homer Street Industrial Park by the former Cecchi News Agency.
The Credit Union is seeking unspecified tax breaks including sales tax exemption and a payment in lieu of taxes agreement. It is needed for the growth and expansion of the credit union.
The project is expected to include 28 full-time jobs in the first year and 32 in the second year, each paying between $30,000 and $55,000.
The IDA Board of Directors is also expected to approve a 2-megawatt solar farm, Machias PV, LLC, located on a 22-acre property off Route 242 in Machias.
The solar project will generate a payment in lieu of taxes of $12,000 that will be divided between the local school district, county and town over the 25-year life of the tax break.