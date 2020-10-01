OLEAN — An Olean couple has plans to open the city’s second independent pharmacy.
Pharmacist Lisa Worth, who has spent 12 of her last 20 years in the business working at an independent pharmacy, Vic Vena’s, said she has always dreamed of opening her own pharmacy.
After Vic Vena’s closed earlier this year, she and her husband, Tom, decided it was time to fulfill that dream.
Worth hopes to transform the former Jones Realty office at 202 Main St. into a pharmacy in a matter of months.
“There’s nothing I love more than an independent pharmacy,” Worth said. “I love to take care of people the way I do. They become family.”
She said her dream of opening a pharmacy in her hometown is about to come true.
“My parents came here and built a business next door, A Cut Above,” she said. “I grew up here. I know the people I’ve taken care of.”
With customer service at the top of her list, Worth plans to hire three to four employees and a part-time pharmacist to start. Her husband will help with deliveries when he’s not working at Cutco Corporation.
“I’m hoping to open by Dec. 1,” she said. “We’ve completed the demolition in the past couple of weeks and now we’re starting to renovate.”
The Worths have submitted an application for tax breaks for the project through the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA plans to hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the application, IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said.
Worth said she plans to participate in the remote meeting via WebEx to present the project and answer any questions IDA members may have.
The application is for a $500,000 project, said Wiktor. The project involves a building that is not currently in use.
“It’s near the hospital and assisted living facilities” at Aspen Tower and Aspen Manor and in Phase 2 of Walkable Olean, Wiktor said. It is also in a distressed area census tract.