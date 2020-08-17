OLEAN — City leaders are considering whether to put a water project on hold until a compromise with neighbors is reached.
The clerk of the Olean Common Council reported to the Times Herald on Monday that a special meeting of the council has been called for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to discuss a resolution to suspend construction of the Stardust Pump Station Project. The resolution calls for the suspension until “such time that a reasonable, agreeable compromise can be reached between the City of Olean and the affected property owners.”
Half a dozen residents spoke a week ago to the Common Council, sharing concerns over noise, drainage, blight and a lack of communication from the city over the project. Similar concerns were echoed on Friday by residents who gathered with signs to protest the project during a meeting with Aiello and other city officials in the Boardmanville neighborhood.
The project, planned for three years to replace the water pumps responsible for filling the city’s water supply tanks above Stardust Lane, aims to build a 420-square-foot structure on a city right-of-way less than 100 feet from the rear of several Main Street homes. Currently, the project is set to begin construction on Wednesday.
The current pump, which is underground near the top of the hill, pulls water from Main Street to the water tanks above Stardust Avenue. The tanks then provide water pressure to the Boardmanville and East Olean neighborhoods for residential, commercial and firefighting use.
The proposed new pumphouse, a 14-by-30-foot structure, is proposed for a city right-of-way off of Main Street across from Arland Avenue. Officials have said the current pump site is unsafe for workers and in need of replacement, but the location is too small for the proposed above-ground structure.
Several compromises have been approved by city officials, including removing a radio tower, improved drainage, planting new trees and shrubs to limit storm runoff and limit neighbors’ views of the building, and a decorative access gate.
A message was left for council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, who attended the meeting on Friday, but was not immediately return a request for comment.