OLEAN — The 2022-23 city budget was approved Tuesday evening by a 5-2 margin, along with unanimous approval for increased water rates and steady sewer rates for users of the city systems.
The Common Council voted in the Committee of the Whole and regular meetings on the $26.53 million spending plan, which includes a 2% increase in the property tax levy and a 2.3% water rate increase but no increase to the sewer rates.
The budget, due Friday under the city charter, had been tweaked in the past week following the April 5 budget workshop session after aldermen asked the mayor to cut or shift $120,000 out of the document.
“After (council) direction last week on our budget discussions, we were able to find $120,000 as it was requested to come out of the budget,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “It’s not without a lot of pain, but we’ll adjust.”
“The fact that you were able to cut out about half of what we were pulling out of the surplus for operating expenses, which we don’t want to get into a habit of doing, and decreasing that $120,000, we definitely appreciate,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, thanking the mayor and department heads for their work on the budget’s preparation.
Crawford and other aldermen had called on the mayor to reduce a $240,000 allocation from the city’s savings to balance the budget, arguing relying on the city’s fund balance was irresponsible in the long term.
The vote was not unanimous, however. Council members Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, voted against the budget.
“Because none of that $120,000 is going to lower taxes, I can’t support it,” Witte said.
Anastasia noted the city received about $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the coronavirus pandemic, which isn’t normally included, and yet taxes are still increasing by 2%.
“We found $120,000. That’s great. That just goes to shows there is a lot of fat built into these budgets,” he said. “When it comes to our taxpayers who have to pay for these things, all we were asking for is an extra $73,000 to reduce the taxes by 1 percent.”
Under the federal law allocating the funding — which is being challenged by several states — the funds are not allowed to “directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue.”
Aiello said that during budget discussions, the departments were asked to limit their increases to no more than 2% prior to the request for reducing an additional $120,000, disagreeing with Anastasia’s remark about cutting out fat.
“This is a very lean budget,” the mayor said, adding that the department heads struggled with the further reductions. “With these cuts, we’re hoping that we’re going to be okay.”
New council member Sonya McCaul, D-Ward 4, said she appreciated everyone’s efforts in reexamining the budget and making further cuts, something she said is understandably difficult to do.
“I think we have a pretty lean budget. I think there are expenses beyond our control that are contractual,” she noted. “We shouldn’t be cutting into what is, in essence, our savings account if you can.”
Council member Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said there were rarely tax increases at 2% or lower prior to the implemented tax cap by New York state. He said in previous decades the city was making a lot fewer changes and improvements after raising taxes beyond 2%.
“We have been putting money in places in the city, focused mainly downtown in the past decade,” he said.
The mayor released his tentative budget on Feb. 15 in accordance with the city charter. The budget was approved before its annual deadline, which this year is on Friday. The budget goes into effect June 1.
The council also approved resolutions increasing water rates, as well as setting new fees for Department of Public Works and Youth and Recreation Department services.
