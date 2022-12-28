Police review board meeting

Olean Common Council member Paul Gonzalez (left), D-Ward 3, speaks about the city’s police review board during Tuesday’s council meeting as Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, looks on.

 Courtesy City of Olean

OLEAN — The Olean Common Council overrode Mayor Bill Aiello on Tuesday and moved forward with a civilian review board for the city’s police department.

In a 5-2 vote — not unanimous like the original Oct. 25 vote on the proposal but within the two-thirds majority required to override the mayor — the aldermen voted to implement the proposal over two years in the making after public comments both for and against it.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social