OLEAN — The Olean Common Council overrode Mayor Bill Aiello on Tuesday and moved forward with a civilian review board for the city’s police department.
In a 5-2 vote — not unanimous like the original Oct. 25 vote on the proposal but within the two-thirds majority required to override the mayor — the aldermen voted to implement the proposal over two years in the making after public comments both for and against it.
“We’ve discussed this for two years — what we have on the table before us is the compromise,” said Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, supporting the proposal after comments were heard from the mayor and public Tuesday evening.
Panus worked with Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, and council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, to draft the law in late 2021 and through most of 2022.
Crawford noted that Mayor Bill Aiello’s message of disapproval, received by the council publicly Dec. 13 after a Nov. 23 issuance, called on the legislation as punitive against officers.
“I cannot find anywhere in that legislation where anything is punitive,” Crawford said, adding the effort strives to “facilitate conversation between the public and police department.”
Hearing complaints of retention problems in the department, Crawford said he wants to work with the department on issues like pay disparity with county and state law enforcement agencies to help with recruitment and retention.
More work may be needed on the police review board as it evolved, he added.
“It can always be changed — it can always be improved, it can always be updated,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding he will seek the input of the review board and the police department in implementing needed changes as the process gets underway.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said she was saddened to have police feel like the proposal was punitive, as the board will give the city a chance to be proactive instead of reactive. “It is really meant to open lines of communication for groups that have been disenfranchised for years.”
She said that residents should feel validated coming to the board with concerns, regardless of the outcome.
“It shouldn’t be about sides — it should be about what helps Olean move forward,” she added. “We know there have been some issues and some problems” that would now have been handled by the review board.
Voting against the override were Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7. Both Witte and Anastasia indicated during the October meeting they would vote against the proposal before voting in favor.
Anastasia said he voted in favor of the board in October because he was under the mistaken impression it was mandated by the state.
In June 2020, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring all public bodies with a law enforcement agency must draft a police reform plan, and a review board was one of the recommended options but was not mandated.
Instead of a separate board, Anastasia said the aldermen are in a position to handle complaints by taking them to the full council or to city departments as necessary. He said the board, “is just passing the buck” and that aldermen, with knowledge of their wards, would be in the best position to do the job.
Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, who was in his final meeting on the council after not running again in November, countered that Anastasia’s suggestion was a “disastrously bad” idea.
“The Common Council is a political body,” he said, noting that its members are swayed by political situations while those of the review board — like the members of the planning board and Zoning Board of Appeals — are not. As such, they are able to focus on the task at hand in a more impartial manner than elected officials, who need to think about politics in their decision making.
In the end, “a body like this protects the department — just like the body cams protect the department,” Gonzalez said, noting the board will be able to help with false allegations in an open manner.
Aiello told the council his decision to strike down the board was based on feedback from the public outside of public hearings.
“The next day (after the October vote), even that night, I took a couple of calls,” he said, adding that “many, many more” residents contacted him in disapproval than in favor of the board.
Aiello also noted a lack of complaints from the public on police issues.
During a public comment period Tuesday, eight residents spoke in favor of the proposal.
Daniel Gayton backed the proposal as a step forward for the city, as “the reason you don’t have complaints is simple — they don’t trust you.
“This civilian review board is needed — you need to get with the times,” Gayton said, “...or you’re going to continue watching the population decrease.”
If they voted against approving the board, he told the aldermen that “you’re telling poor people you don’t give a damn about them. You’re telling the mentally disabled you don’t give a damn about them,” with similar messages sent to other minority groups. If not passed, he also told aldermen “you’re an absolute fool and you can’t sit in that chair.”
Jason Clemens, a South Second Street resident who said he has been subject to hate crimes based on his race, backed the measure as a way to improve relations between police and minority communities.
“I’m not against (police). I’m not against any policing as long as it is open and fair,” he said, adding he has been pleased to work with law enforcement to help fight crime in his neighborhood.
He said he met with the mayor for 45 minutes earlier Tuesday to have a discussion on the proposal, crediting the mayor for sitting down with him.
Two speakers voiced opposition to the proposal, including city police Capt. Mike Marsfelder.
“I don’t know when the Olean Police Department became the bad guys,” he said, noting comments from aldermen that city officers do not need the same pay levels as other departments, and that “aldermen have stated in public meetings that if the police don’t like the civilian review board, they can move to another state.
“Is this really the way the council feels is the best way to improve the department,” he added. “Is this the best way to recruit new officers to come to this department? Or just as importantly, is this the best way to retain the officers the department already has?”
He also noted the board shows a lack of trust in officials who run the department now.
“The city pays the mayor and the police chief good money to do their jobs,” Marsfelder said. “By instituting this board, you send a clear message to them that you don’t trust them to do the right thing.”
Discussions of a review board began during public meetings in 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the state-mandated Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommended the city create a review board in late 2020, and provided a proposal for it in March 2021 with disciplinary and budget powers. Also submitting a plan to the council was Council 82, the union representing the city’s patrol and command officers, as a public outreach and policy group with no oversight.
The final law took elements from both, including review of police actions after the police chief makes a decision and a public outreach role, but without the enforcement powers as the PRRC sought.