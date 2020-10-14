OLEAN — A paving project will take place at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport, but officials want to make the site in the town of Ischua “sustainable.”
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday approved a $247,957 bid from Lake Shore Paving to repave the apron at the airport, 4-2. Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, and council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, voted against the measure.
Crawford, who has consistently voted against allocating more funding for the airport, said that continuing to lose money to “subsidize a playground for 10 people,” was irresponsible to the city’s taxpayers.
“We can’t even fix our deplorable sidewalks,” Crawford said, noting that for a budget of $250,000, the airport lost around $100,000 in the 2019-20 budget.
In addition, the funding mechanism has a clawback clause, Crawford said, that could tie the city’s hands on potentially closing the facility for decades.
The project is 90% funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, 5% funded by the state and 5% funded by the city.
However, Crawford noted, by accepting the FAA funds, the city agrees to operate the airport for 20 years. If the airport is closed, the city would have to repay the FAA.
Another project on the horizon — repaving the runway — is expected to run around $6 million, which the city would need to repay on a prorated basis if it closes the airport in the following 20 years.
Gonzales, who originally said he would support the measure but voted against it, said that if the city were to pull out, “What’s the exit strategy?”
He noted that either paying the FAA back or letting the airport languish until the penalties expire would be costly.
Noting the improbability of coming up with the funding needed to close the airport, Crawford said that closure would not necessarily be the end-game.
“Make it sustainable,” Crawford said. “Find some way to make it sustainable. If it breaks even, it breaks even.
“There are alternatives to just walking away,” Crawford said, noting fundraisers or hosting events like previously-held drag racing could be the key — “thinking outside the box,” he recommended for the work session.
Officials vented their frustrations with Cattaraugus County lawmakers, who have offered little assistance with the facility that also carries the county’s name.
“I’m really disappointed in our county,” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noting the city previously received more than $30,000 a year from the county to maintain the airport, an amount later lowered to $17,500.
Efforts have been underway to get more funds, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
“We’ve put in for a grant for $125,000 this year from the county,” Aiello said, planning to meet with the city’s delegation to Little Valley this weekend to discuss the proposal.
However, the funding is not a certainty.
“We keep putting in more each year, but they keep knocking it down,” the mayor lamented.
“The county should put their money where their mouth is,” said Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, who noted that airport funding has long been an issue — back to when he was an alderman in the 1980s and early 1990s.
He recommended a work session for the council to come up with alternatives to boost usage at the airport or to reduce costs.
To date, city officials have not organized a formal review of the property and its future, nor has an in-depth cost-to-benefit analysis been performed looking at the airport’s direct and indirect benefits to the community.
However, Alderman Kevin Dougherty said that along with access for businesses, part of the value of the airport is in its investment — at $50 million, the facility serves as a substantial asset used to secure debt for the city’s bonds.
He said he would help compile data on the actual effect the property has on the city’s credit.