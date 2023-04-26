OLEAN — Design work for a collaborative playground effort with Intandem is set to begin soon.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Molly Ventura Landscape Design Architects, PLLC, for $68,477 to handle design work on the collaborative effort.
“We’re very confident in the work of Molly Ventura,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “She’s done a lot of work here in the city.”
Aiello noted the contract also includes inspection services — reviewing the work of construction firms and change orders as necessary.
The playground is part of a joint planning effort to improve Marcus Park and the adjacent Intandem Solutions site for the community, as well as connecting both to the Allegheny River Valley Trail. Much of the focus is on playground equipment for those with various disabilities, improving activity opportunities for those members of the community in an easy-to-access location. First proposed by Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, the city and Intandem began working together formally on the project in April 2020.
Intandem officials said in October that their budget is $500,000, with around $200,000 set aside over the years by the former ReHabilitation Center Foundation to fund entertainment and recreation for those who use the agency’s services. Since the partnership was announced in April, donations and events had raised another $110,000 toward the project through October.
The council committed $50,000 to an inclusive playground, which Aiello said will go toward efforts at Marcus Park.
Aiello noted the city has received $50,000 from the will of Park Centre Development owners Louis and Pat Magnano, which the mayor said may be used for “the stadium, parks or youth” efforts. He suggested using $18,477 of those funds to cover the rest of the planning expenses at Marcus Park, leaving around $22,000 to assist in other park projects.
“We can do many things there,” he said.
Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3, proposed using existing funds, as well as potentially the remaining Magnano funds, into upgrades for Franchot Park. The council created an $85,000 reserve in 2021 to build an entryway into the park from West Greene Street.
“You have a lot of great and unique assets in that park,” she said during a Committee of the Whole meeting before the main council meeting. “The Greene Street entrance is important, and I’m not taking away from that… We can still invest funds in landscaping and the walkway in through there, but some of the residents in that area want to see improvements in the park.”
She recommended installing a shade canopy — similar to the “shade sails” in place at Buffalo’s Canalside — as well as upgrades to the deck and furniture at the wading pool.
“If you’ve ever used the area ... it’s blazing hot in the sun and there’s no place to sit other than the small bench,” Forney said. “It’s not very enjoyable or accessible to some people.”
“If we get positive things happening in these areas where nothing is happening, that could possibly have a positive ripple effect,” she added.
Other aldermen were receptive to the plan.
“I think that is a wise investment of money,” said Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4. “Having taken children and grandchildren down there to visit the pool, it is incredibly hot.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, suggested moving a proposed cleanup day at Franchot Park to June, as the weather is not expected to be good enough to paint a planned mural and repaint structures in the park.
Originally planned as an Earth Day activity by Crawford and Forney, the event was pushed back a week due to wet weather interfering with painting.