OLEAN — A pair of programs to help downtown businesses got unanimous approval on Tuesday.
Aldermen approved two $100,000 grant programs — one for marketing costs, the other for rent assistance — to boost downtown businesses and those looking to start new small businesses.
In January, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, unveiled a pair of grant proposals that could get up to $200,000 into the hands of small businesses for costs rarely covered by other aid programs.
Under the proposals, $100,000 in aid would be set aside to help with marketing costs, such as logo design, e-commerce, advertising and branding. The other program, also of $100,000, would offer 25% of rent costs for up to 24 months.
“Marketing and advertising is typically a cost that goes by the wayside,” Crawford said. “This is a way to help our downtown businesses with search engine optimization, website upgrades, signage, social media optimization and so on.”
There are other grant and loan programs to help small businesses with equipment purchases, but Crawford noted in January that such programs almost never help with rent or marketing costs.
For the rental aid program, Crawford said there were 13 empty storefronts on North Union Street and 10 on the first seven blocks of West State Street recently.
The program will allow prospective tenants to receive up to $5,000 in assistance, covering a quarter of rent for up to 24 months.
“The idea there is to fill some of our downtown storefronts,” Crawford said, with the focus on the first 12 blocks of West State Street, North Union Street, and Wayne Street. “This is not open to any place in Olean, it is trying to fill vacancies along those throughways.”
Crawford said that while the program is generally aimed at new businesses, existing businesses demonstrating a need will be allowed to apply. He noted rents along the corridors average between $750 and $1,000 a month, allowing for many months of relief for those new businesses in need.
Both programs are capped at $5,000 per business, and are aimed at businesses with fewer than 20 employees. No preference toward service, commercial or industrial sectors was made in either proposal.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the city will receive around $1.4 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 over a two-year period. Crawford said the program will be funded with $200,000 from the first year’s receipts.
Any funds not spent, Crawford said, would be rolled back into the city’s ARPA fund. Aiello noted the city has five years to spend the aid, but the funds must go to meet certain goals, such as helping businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, several rounds of applications will be held in the summer to help businesses who cannot or are not ready to apply the first time around.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said the city’s existing commercial revolving loan fund committee will review applications, sending vetted applications to the Common Council for final approval.
Another resolution created an agreement with the Jamestown Community College Small Business Development Center to serve as a free consultant for businesses making applications to the programs. Crawford, a finance professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, also serves as a consultant for the SBDC.