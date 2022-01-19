OLEAN — City officials may tap into COVID relief funds to help small businesses with rent and marketing costs.
During Tuesday’s Common Council strategic planning committee meeting, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, unveiled a pair of grant proposals that could get up to $200,000 into the hands of small businesses for costs rarely covered by other aid programs.
No decisions were made on either proposal, with Crawford encouraging council members to review them and come back with questions and suggestions.
“We have to pivot to greater small business development and tourism,” Crawford said. “Let’s face it: If our businesses do better, our community does better.”
Panus said the aid programs are specifically aimed at expansions for nascent businesses.
“I think there’s a lot of small businesses hiding out there in people’s homes or garages, and they’re probably always wishing they could be somewhere else or be downtown, more visible — and it comes with a high cost.”
Crawford said there were 13 empty storefronts on North Union Street and 10 on the first seven blocks of West State Street recently.
“Seeing all of those storefronts full should be one of our goals,” Crawford said.
“If we can fill those storefronts, it will make our city look that much better — and we can grow from the appearance we put on,” Panus added.
Under the proposals, $100,000 in aid would be set aside to help with marketing costs, such as logo design, e-commerce, advertising and branding. The other program, also of $100,000, would offer 25% of rent costs for up to 24 months.
There are other funds available for small businesses, Crawford noted, including revolving loan funds at the county level and federal assistance for equipment purchases. Typically, however,. “Nobody’s going to just hand out money to help you pay or rent or for marketing costs.”
While the rental aid program could be made to cover all rental costs for a shorter period, Crawford said requiring “skin in the game” by business owners would be preferred and help spread the aid over a longer timeframe.
“The first two to three years are the most critical for a small business to survive,” he added.
Both proposals are tentatively capped at $5,000 per business, but Crawford said he is open to negotiate those numbers higher or lower per business after a suggestion by Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4.
“If we did $10,000 over 24 months for 10 businesses, even then we’d be ahead,” she said.
Both programs aim to help businesses within the city limits and with fewer than 20 employees. No preference toward service, commercial or industrial sectors was made in either proposal.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the city will receive around $1.4 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 over a two-year period. Crawford said he would like to see $150,000 from the first year’s payment and $50,000 from the second year’s payment be set aside to fund the grants. Any funds not spent, Crawford said, would be rolled back into the city’s ARPA fund. Aiello noted the city has five years to spend the aid, but the funds must go to meet certain goals, such as helping businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.