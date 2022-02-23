OLEAN — The Common Council took one step closer Tuesday toward making the proposed splash park project at War Veterans Park a reality.
The council unanimously authorized the transfer of $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act capital fund to the newly created War Vets Park Splash Park capital fund.
The proposed project calls for two transfers of $250,000 for the project from the ARPA fund — the sum approved Tuesday from the 2021 allocation and another $250,000 from the 2022 allocation set to arrive in March.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, unveiled the proposed $1.5 million splash park connected to the existing pool system at War Veterans Park during the council’s committee of the whole meeting Feb. 8.
Expressing excitement for the proposed project Tuesday, Crawford said it could be a rebirth for the city’s summertime activities and fun, downtown tourism, adding he’s received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.
Indeed, recreation opportunities in Olean are on track to increase with the city’s proposed project along with the newly announced Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the Olean YMCA, which will consist of an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area, welcome center and bathhouse.
With the council’s approval secured, Crawford said the next step for the project would be setting up meetings with Vortex — the designer and manufacturer of water park equipment in the initial presentation — with the mayor, the council and the public. If those go well, the city would then need to partner with an engineering consultant, he explained.
“There have been zero commitments incurred to date on behalf of the city and Vortex,” he added. “And Vortex does not charge a fee for any of their design work.”
When it’s time for the project design process to get underway, Crawford said the council will work closely with the city attorney and mayor to ensure all guidelines and policies are followed appropriately.
“I want to ensure and guarantee this project is for all of our wards and all of our families,” he said. “The goal of this project is to be able to secure an open day of Memorial Day 2023.”
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, suggested having other firms in addition to Vortex present their ideas for a splash park to the council since no commitment to Vortex has been made yet.
“There isn’t a time limit as far as the engineering or a company coming in to make a presentation,” she said. “It’s nice to have choices. It’s nice to have different options.”
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, agreed with Witte, saying if it were any other project the city would open it up to several companies in order to get the best cost.
“I think we should do it, but I think we should know what options are out there,” she added. “It doesn’t mean we have to delay the process but have some idea of what the overall costs are in the resources that go into it.”
Conversely, Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said he is in full support of the project, adding that he’s ready to commit to Vortex and get the process started.
Verson Robinson, Jr., I-Ward 6, agreed with Gonzalez. He said Vortex specializes in these types of projects and is located regionally.
“This is something that could help us if we can get this in by next year like we discussed,” Robinson added.
Witte noted that she received an email from another firm that could present to the council next week. Since it is an estimated $1.5 million project, she said the council owes it to the public that they do their best for the city.
“Nowhere along the line has anything been said about us not doing our due diligence,” Crawford responded. “When it comes time to actually purchase the materials, we would have to comply with whatever the rules are in place, and that’s where I’d like to get the feedback from our city attorney.”
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said moving the process forward and aiming for the May 2023 end date is important financially since the cost of materials could increase even more over the next year. He expressed worry that if the council doesn’t do it now, the project may not happen.
“If we can get other proposals here next week and we can get Vortex to come down, then we can pick who is best,” offered David Anastasia, D-Ward 7.
Under the proposal, the site would be of similar scope and cost to one in West Bloomfield, Mich., which features more than 50 play features, four water slides — some of which would end in the existing pool — and a 55-gallon dump bucket. The project would be built to the south of the existing L-shaped pool in the park, with a fence and security cameras.