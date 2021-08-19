OLEAN — A pair of proposals on a police review board for the city will likely take months to come up for an up-or-down vote.
The Common Council has begun reviewing proposals from the City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative as well as the union representing city police officers for a civilian review board of the police department.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he expects the process to continue into the future. Aldermen discussed the proposals during a meeting Tuesday night but did not take formal action. Crawford noted the topic will be on the agenda every two weeks until it is ready to be put in place.
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, who sat on the police reform committee, said there will need to be changes. The committee did not have legal counsel present during its meetings, he said.
“We’re going to run into that a lot,” he said, noting advice from legal counsel has been received but it was unknown whether it could be discussed in open meeting at the time.
As written, the panel would include 16 members — a chairperson, eight voting members and seven alternates. Two would be appointed from each ward, with the mayor choosing two. The proposal indicates that members shall be from marginalized communities.
The proposal outlined that the board would set its own policies and procedures, hire an outside attorney and have full control over its budget. The costs for the proposal is not known, but it would require the council to fund the board without input.
The proposal would allow the board to receive, investigate and take action upon police officers for various alleged misconduct ranging from evidence tampering to unnecessary or excessive use of force. The panel would have subpoena power, be able to investigate without civilian complaints and mete out punishments in accordance with the most current collective bargaining agreement — up to and including dismissal and referrals to independent prosecutors for criminal charges.
Crawford and Robinson noted that the text has been changed from its original draft to give the panel the power to offer punishment recommendations, but would not be tasked with enforcing punishments.
The board would also have duties including public outreach, with an emphasis on outreach from marginalized communities.
The police union’s proposal recommends an auditing and monitoring type of panel, rather than one which handles complaints directly, and would help form policies.
The proposal seeks a smaller board — five to seven, plus city officials — who would review policies and procedures and suggest changes for the department. The committee would assist with community outreach programs, community policing and training suggestions — but would not be involved in discipline or investigations of misconduct.
Both proposals were prepared behind closed doors without public input. While not posted online, both proposals were obtained Wednesday by the Times Herald from the Common Council clerk’s office without the use of a Freedom of Information Law request.
Crawford and Mayor Bill Aiello noted that legal advice from city attorney Jack Hart, as well as an attorney hired by the city for labor negotiations, both offered legal opinions on the proposals. Aiello said he would check to see if those could be brought into the public light to aid discussions on the proposals.
Crawford said that the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement classifies review boards into three categories: investigation-focused boards, which routinely investigate complaints; review-focused boards, which comment on completed investigations and make recommendations for further probing; and auditing and monitoring-focused boards, which look at trends in investigations, offering suggestions for organizational changes.
The review-focused board accounts for about 40% of such boards nationally, Crawford said, citing a report by the Department of Justice.
Robinson said the proposal from the volunteer committee encompassed all three of those focuses, while the one presented by the union focused on the last.
Officials said there is a need for a formal system for handling complaints.
“There’s really not one” in place at this time, said Police Chief Ron Richardson, noting that complaints are typically reported to the captain or lieutenant on duty, who then refers the complaint to the chief. If a resolution is not found, complainants typically then go to the mayor to check on the status of investigations.
Richardson said that in some months there are no complaints, while in others “there may be one or two,” with few being substantiated.
“On the flipside of that, the reason you don’t have as many complaints is probably because they feel like there’s no trust or they don’t want to expose themselves to whatever situation may happen after,” Robinson said.
Richardson said he disagreed with that comment.