OCT to give musical review for the ages with ‘Stars and Stages’

From left, Sharon Myers, Janet Nolan, Meaghan Bell and Nathan Bell are some of the featured performers in the Olean Community Theatre’s “Stars and Stages” musical review.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — For decades the Olean Community Theatre didn’t have a permanent home, meaning its many companies have performed on over 20 different stages throughout Cattaraugus County.

Now, a musical review set for this weekend will showcase some of the finest performers in the Twin Tiers that have played with the OCT and call attention to the various stages they performed on during the past 42 years.

