OLEAN — For decades the Olean Community Theatre didn’t have a permanent home, meaning its many companies have performed on over 20 different stages throughout Cattaraugus County.
Now, a musical review set for this weekend will showcase some of the finest performers in the Twin Tiers that have played with the OCT and call attention to the various stages they performed on during the past 42 years.
“Stars and Stages,” directed by Minna Badanes, will feature more than a dozen people recreating song and dance numbers from 34 shows, including two dances and a spoken monologue.
Of the many different places OCT has put on productions over the years, Badanes said one of the most memorable was The Palace Theater where they presented “Man of La Mancha” in 1989 for their 10th anniversary.
“At the time we were trying to call attention to the theater as a possible center for the performing arts in Olean,” she said. “But, sadly, it was torn down.
Olean Community Theatre’s new home at 127 S. Barry St. continues undergoing renovation and will be turned into a performing arts center that will serve the community with an affordable space for multiple events, Badanes said.
Because experienced talent was invited to take part in “Stars and Stages,” Badanes said OCT selected and purchased music which was then sent to the singers ahead of time. The singers then came ready to perform, which allowed everyone to put the show together in just two rehearsals.
“In any other case, this would have proved to be a challenge, but with this talent, we had no doubt that it would come together beautifully,” she said. “In addition, we invited two dance companies to join us in this review.
Singers include Jake Riggs, who will also act as MC, Kevin Badanes, Meaghan Bell, Nathan Bell, Jen Conklin, Angela Emley, David Merwine, Sharon Myers, Janet Nolan, Skyler Schapp, Rodney Stebbins, Karen Layman-Woolson, Nikki Hepker, Angelina Napoleon, Hailey Jones, Melanie Napoleon, Jaden Stabb, Nakeisha Schmeelke, Maria Wheeler, Timothy Sherlock and Lena Smith.
Dance performances will be done by Dance Arts with choreography adapted by Marcia Gallineaux Hubert and The Dancer’s Loft with choreography by Laurie Donner.
Badanes said it’s difficult to single out any one or two since the music is amazing and the performers are all so accomplished.
“Selections were made from our very first musical presented in 1980 to today,” she said. “Because of the talent on display throughout this show, it really should not be missed.”
Accompaniment will be provided by a band put together by Ruth Fuller which will include Ryan Cannon, Jon Cledgett, Kira Leck, Diane Smith and Pat Waldron.
In addition to the performances, Saturday’s events will include OCT’s 3rd annual chicken barbeque beginning at 1 p.m. Dinner includes half a chicken, two sides and a roll. There will be a basket raffle and lotto tree raffle with drawings at 5 p.m. Participants need not be present to win. Funds raised with benefit OCT’s renovation fund.
“Stars and Stages” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and available at the door or online at oleancommunitytheatre.com.