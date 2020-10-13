OLEAN — It will be dinner — and outdoor entertainment — when performers with the Olean Community Theatre group host their chicken barbecue fundraiser beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Lincoln Park.
Tim Hollamby, president of OCT, said the performances will be conducted from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout the park, located along East State Street, all afternoon. Hollamby said he strongly encourages people to purchase the $12 tickets early, or presale, as the chicken, baked beans and macaroni salad dinners are expected to sell out.
Hollamby said that in addition to the free performances by OCT members, a special jazz band show directed by Ruth Fuller will begin at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by a special reading of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Hollamby said OCT actor, director and board member, Jake Riggs, will present the spooky reading in the gazebo, with the performance to include costumes and backdrops. Audience members can sit on the lawn to watch the event.
People who watch the performances, however, are asked to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing in the park. Treats will be available throughout the day, as well.
Hollamby said the event will not only raise much-needed funds for the theater group, but will give OCT performers a chance to get out in front of audiences again.
“We’re trying and we miss everybody,” Hollamby said of the event. “We had to do something … the actors have missed out on the year (of performances) and so have the musicians.”
In commenting on specific performances, Hollamby said singers who have been with the theater group for a number of years will provide 15-minute musical segments in smaller groups and duets throughout the afternoon.
He said that while residents are welcome to watch the various performances, they are also asked to visit during shorter periods of time to provide space for others who may want to watch in a socially distant atmosphere.
“We want to have entertainment throughout the day so everyone can enjoy it while they are there” to pick up or purchase dinners, he explained. “We’re trying to keep it as informal as possible.”
Hollamby said funds accrued from the event, as well as from donations, will be used toward the theater group’s new home at the Temple B’Nai Israel building on South Barry Street, located near the park.
“I believe we will have pictures of our plans for the (renovation work) inside the theater,” he added, noting the group expects to close on the sale of the building in the next few weeks.