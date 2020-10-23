OLEAN — A new purpose for the Temple B’Nai Israel building came several steps closer to reality on Thursday.
The Olean Zoning Board of Appeals signed off on an area variance and a parking variance for Olean Community Theater’s planned theater on South Barry Street inside the 100-year-old synagogue.
The area variance would allow for a 342-square-foot addition on the west and north sides of the building to allow for a wheelchair lift, said Ben Hollamby, a member of the OCT board.
“Without this, I don’t know how we would ever get handicapped access into the building,” he said, noting the low addition “essentially is a glorified hallway — ‘addition’ is a stretch.
“To create any sort of handicapped access without compromising the historic character of the building, this is the only way,” Hollamby said, adding that OCT officials and the state agencies helping to fund the project would not allow a ramp built up the front stairs.
OCT went through two other designs before getting the OK from state officials.
“This isn’t just a building — it’s a piece of Olean’s history,” Hollamby said, stressing that the architectural features of the building, which got it listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will remain intact. “This is going to be something that Olean can be proud of.”
The approvals Thursday were the last needed before closing on the property and beginning work, Hollamby said.
“We’re looking at starting next spring or summer and into the fall,” he said, adding he expects to close on the property by the end of the year.
Along with the addition, top-of-the-line audio gear and LED lighting systems are in the plans, organizers said, aiming to make the space the most up-to-date in the region. Along with the stage, the existing seating will be replaced and a ramped floor is planned to give theater-goers in the rear area a better view of the action.
The basement would be renovated into dressing rooms, a green room, concessions and meeting space.
All of those things cost money, Hollamby and others said, and fundraising efforts are underway.
In December, a $200,000 grant from the state was announced to assist in the redevelopment. Originally seeking almost $700,000, OCT officials hope to raise $500,000 from donations, fundraisers and other sources to turn the facility into a state-of-the-art performance venue.
“Despite the economic environment, we’re doing quite well,” Hollamby said. “We’re very optimistic — everything keeps falling into place. Everything is moving forward. We’re just excited right now.”
OCT member Amy Sherburne reported she is also seeking various government and nonprofit grants to help offset the cost.
However, a common refrain from the organization’s board is that the project will still happen, even if it takes the course of several years and multiple stages.
“We hope to have a performance there next year … expect to see some events in the building,” Hollamby said, with Sherburne adding, “Even if everyone is sitting on rickety chairs.”