OLEAN — The city’s community Thanksgiving dinner will be a take-out affair again this year.
The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, said this year’s dinner of hundreds of meals will be distributed by take-out and volunteer delivery drivers for the second year in a row on Thursday.
The meal is a collaborative effort between St. Stephen’s and Bethany Lutheran Church, she said, “but this is really a community act. The churches sponsor it, but without the community and their support, it wouldn’t happen.”
Those who need a meal should get a hold of St. Stephen’s at 372-5628 by the end of the day Wednesday.
“People can call up to the day before,” Rossi said, with 900 meal’s worth of food on hand. Cooking of the 34 whole turkey breasts for the meal begins Tuesday, she added.
Hours of takeout and deliveries are to be roughly the same again this year.
“Deliveries will go out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” she said. “Pickups will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Around 350 were already spoken for as of the end of last week, she said.
In 2020, around 830 meals were served. Leftovers were taken to the Warming House, the Genesis House and Harvest Field Ministries. The meal also serves as a Meals on Wheels replacement in the community, as the county program does not operate on Thursday or Friday.
Plans to return to in-person meals were not in the works, Rossi said, due to diocese rules.
“It’s all because of COVID,” she said, adding rules are in place requiring any staff to be fully vaccinated, and limits to volunteers for such a large event. “Maybe next year I’ll be allowed to have them come in and dine in again.”
Even so, Rossi said she is personally looking forward to the meal, admitting to being “finicky about my Thanksgiving dinners.
“It’s a good, hefty meal,” she said, with around 6 to 7 ounces of turkey breast and “good scoops” of all the trimmings including stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, a Swatts Bakery roll and a dessert. The food comes from a restaurant supply house, she said, ensuring quality. “We start cooking on Tuesday for Thursday to get all this done.”
While volunteers won’t be sought to help dish up food, drivers are still wanted. And those who want to help out but aren’t able to do deliveries can donate desserts — cookies, cupcakes and brownies are especially welcome, but no custard pies under county health department rules, Rossi said. Desserts can be dropped off at the St. Stephen’s parish hall from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.