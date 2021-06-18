OLEAN — The Olean community is gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend and next to recognize June 19 as an important date in Black history — now a national holiday.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday after the bill passed rapidly through both chambers of Congress this week.
Juneteenth comes from the day Union Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order Number 3 on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, informing residents that the Civil War had ended, and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official on Jan. 1, 1863, had freed all slaves.
Two events are being planned to celebrate Juneteenth in Olean, the first to be held Saturday in Franchot Park by a group of community members with food, vendors and ways for people to come together.
The second event, planned by the African American Center for Cultural Development, will be a drive-thru fundraiser for the center on June 26, said center director Della Moore.
“Last year we didn’t have it, but we wanted to do something this year,” she said. “We’re trying to be mindful of the safety regulations, so that’s what we’re doing this year.”
Drive-thru meals will be served from the grounds of Bethany Lutheran Church on Leo Moss Drive beginning at noon until 3 p.m. or until everything is sold.
Dinners of pulled pork sandwiches with baked beans will be $10, and hot dogs or hamburgers will be $5. Meals come with a cookie and can of pop. Moore recommends reserving a meal early by calling 215-704-6608.
“The food is going to be very good,” she added. “It’s definitely scaled down because of the situation, but we’d rather have it safely, and the money will help.”
Funds will directly support the center, which began renovation of its building at 214 N. Barry St. and is making good progress, Moore said. She said the center’s Juneteenth celebrations have grown every year since they began more than a decade ago.
“Next year, hopefully and prayerfully, we’ll be able to celebrate together,” she added. “Each year we’ve had more and people join in the fun and great food and great comradery.”
WHILE ADVOCATES have pushed for federal recognition of Juneteenth for years, the legislative effort only began last summer. An attempt to pass the bill in the Senate through unanimous consent was blocked by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, who balked at giving federal workers another paid day off.
Last month, the bill’s co-sponsors said they’d make another push ahead of June 19, and on Tuesday Johnson said he would drop his objections. Later that same day, the Senate passed the bill through unanimous consent, and on Wednesday the House voted 415-14 to send it to the president’s deck.
“For the people who worked to do it and get it to that point, it means so much,” Moore said. “I am enjoying and I’m thriving on this journey that we’re taking together.”
Earlier this year, the Olean City School District decided to recognize Juneteenth by making June 18 a day off of school.
“We have a long, valued and proud tradition working with our African American students, families, faculty and staff,” said Rick Moore, district superintendent.
He said the Black community has made great contributions to the Olean school district and its culture for many years, noting many African American students are on the district’s Wall of Fame and have gone on to achieve success.
“By honoring Juneteenth we can honor these fantastic students, employees and families,” he said. “More so, we learn more about each other and respect for all grows.”
Although slavery wasn’t officially abolished in all states until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, in December 1865, Juneteenth captured the jubilation of black men, women and children in the Confederacy.
More than 100 years later, in 1980, Juneteenth first became an official state holiday in Texas. In New York state, Juneteenth didn’t have official status until June 19, 2004, when Gov. George Pataki signed a bill establishing “Juneteenth Freedom Day.”
In October 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law designating Juneteenth as an official public holiday in New York state. Earlier in 2020, Cuomo issued an Executive Order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for New York state employees.
East View Elementary teacher Lauren Caya expressed her thanks to the district for their decision to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. She said it has opened up discussions in her classroom this week that wouldn’t have happened unless the district made it a priority.
Caya said that decision makes her proud to be a part of the Olean school district.
“My third graders are discussing diversity and equality both at home and in the classroom in ways I have never experienced,” she added. “They are looking within to find ways to be more responsible citizens.”
Rick Moore said the district is proud to honor the African American students, parents, faculty and staff on Juneteenth and every day. More importantly, he said the district is thankful to the African American community for making all Huskies better citizens.
“It’s so wonderful to be around people who are not ashamed of their association with all kinds of people,” Della Moore said. “We’ve had all ethnic groups join us for Juneteenth, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”