OLEAN — On the first anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, about two dozen locals came together to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday evening in Lincoln Park.
Remembering the assault and the deaths that occurred, attendees congregated in the northwest corner of the park near the State and Union roundabout, holding signs calling for unity, the importance of voting and a protection of democracy.
The vigil was hosted by Conversations Official and the Olean Regional Justice Coalition and one of hundreds of vigils held Thursday in municipalities across the country, including at the U.S. Capitol.
“I felt I needed to be involved in some kind of public demonstration,” said Brian Lothridge, an Olean resident who helped organize the vigil and provided candles to those in attendance.
On Jan. 6, 2021, protesters stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying the votes for the 2020 Presidential election. Five people lost their lives during or after the riots — three protesters and two police officers.
Lothridge, a United Methodist pastor, said the goal of the vigil was to have the community come together in solidarity to not only “mourn the attack on our democracy last year but also to try to encourage one another to find ways to not let that happen again.”
Lothridge said the Jan. 6 attack was made against all Americans, the country and the freedom of voters to choose leaders that represent everyone. He said since the attack, lawmakers have passed a number of restrictive voting laws and some have continued to spread lies about the 2020 Presidential election and the attacks a year ago.
Meanwhile, Lothridge applauded the work of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for being fast and effective. More than 700 people have been charged for crimes committed that day.
“And so, one year later, Americans across race, place, party and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: in America voters decide the outcome of our elections,” he said. “Our lawmakers must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces and their continued efforts to destroy it.”
Included in the group’s request are passing the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and D.C. Statehood.
“Coming together we can prevent another attack like that one a year ago today and realize the promise of our democracy for all of us no matter our color or zip code or income,” Lothridge said.
Leo Wolters Tejera of the Olean Regional Justice Coalition said the events of Jan. 6 inspired him to launch an interfaith initiative in the community called “There is no them, there is only us.”
“The goal is to build solidarity in the local community so as to push back against hate,” he said. “We’re standing up and we’re uniting and coming together because ‘them’ is a manufactured concept and there is only ‘us.’”
Several in attendance expressed their thoughts and reflections on the day. One man said he is an immigrant who came to the United States in 1967 and became a naturalized citizen in 1972. “For the past 50 years I have been proud to be an American until last year,” he said. “I would like to be proud to be an American again.”
A woman in attendance said she watched some of the news coverage earlier on Thursday and kept asking herself how it could have happened.
“Power is one thing, but to try to undermine and destroy our democracy is totally different, so we have to come together,” she said.
“I can’t believe the lies and how much has been gotten away with if you’re power,” added another woman.
Although only about 20 people attended the vigil, Lothridge said it was still a great turnout for the area. One man said other vigils in bigger cities didn’t have many more people.
“Think of the gatherings a year after Sept. 11, 2001, and what we have here a year after the most recent terror attack,” he added.
Lothridge and Wolters Tejera also had reading materials on the proposed voting bills, elected officials to contact and buttons and posters with the “There is no them” initiative available for those in attendance. They said they are planning more ways for the community to come together and express their concerns to lawmakers.
The vigil concluded with illuminating the candles, flashlights or cellphone and a moment of silence followed by singing “This Little Light of Mine.”