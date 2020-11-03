OLEAN — The only contested race in the city on Tuesday was too close to call.
Ward 1, which saw a rematch of 2018’s race between incumbent Democrat Linda Witte and Republican challenger Lawrence Bennion Jr., will come down to absentee ballots.
While Bennion was reported as leading by 48 votes, there are almost 200 absentee ballots to count before the election is decided.
Bennion received 483 votes, with 446 on the Republican line and 37 on the Conservative line. Witte received 435 votes, with 383 on the Democratic line and 52 on the Wroking Families line.
Bennion is the owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street and is known for his work with the Southern Tier Diesel football team and serves as vice president of the Olean Local Development Corp., a city-sponsored nonprofit.
Witte, a retired nurse, has served as an elected official for 17 of the past 20 years. Serving as alderman, representative to the Cattaraugus County Legislature and as mayor from 2010 to 2014.
All vote totals are tentative. While they include early voting returns, they do not include absentee or provisional ballots. Official results will be reported in two weeks following a canvas of returns by the county board of elections.
Of the ballots tallied so far in Ward 1, 222 for Witte were cast early, with 129 cast early for Bennion.
ALONG WITH the race in Ward 1, three other races were also on the ballot. Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, incumbent Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, were unopposed for new two-year terms. City Attorney Nicholas DiCerbo Jr., was unopposed on the Republican and Democratic lines for a 10-year term as city court judge. No write-in campaigns against the candidates were reported.
DiCerbo received 4,427 votes, with 1,734 votes on the Democratic line and 2,693 on the Republican line. There were 20 write-in votes reported.
Gonzalez received 548 votes, with 248 votes on the Democratic line and 300 votes on the Republican line. There were 11 write-in votes.
Crawford received 486 votes, with 360 votes on the Democratic line and 126 votes on the Working Families line. There were 10 write-in votes.
(Editor's note: This story was updated with vote totals following the print deadline Tuesday evening.)