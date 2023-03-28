OLEAN — The Olean Common Council issued a rebuke Tuesday of a state parole board recommendation to release convicted murderer Edward Kindt.
Aldermen unanimously backed a resolution to “vehemently condemn” the decision by the parole board, and requested the board revoke the release “and remand Edward Kindt forthwith to New York State Prison to serve the remainder of his life sentence.”
The resolution called out Kindt for disciplinary infractions while incarcerated “including but not limited to making weapons, stalking, multiple instances of lewdness including exposing himself to a female, and repeatedly making and using drugs and alcohol.”
While the resolution holds no legal weight, officials said they desired to have the resolution sent to the parole board and other state officers as a call to action.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he received numerous calls from constituents worried about Kindt’s release into the area after serving 23½ years for the 1999 murder of Salamanca nurse Penny Brown. According to state officials, Kindt is set to be released Wednesday in Chautauqua County town of Westfield.
“I’m absolutely opposed” to the release, Crawford said, “not just for my family, but also for the families I represent.”
“This is what happens when you let these people live forever,” said Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, adding he was in favor of capital punishment in such cases.
There was a chance the area would have been Kindt’s home upon release.
Jeff Miles, an Olean resident who owns the New Lantern Motel west of Allegany, told the council that his business received a reservation from the state parole board with an expected arrival date of Wednesday.
“I’m not allowing that person to come here,” Miles said, adding he contacted the state and declined the reservation. “They gave us a little bit of an attitude, but it is what it is.
“He’s not coming, and he’s not allowed at my place,” Miles added.
Several residents spoke out against Kindt’s potential placement in the community.
Brown “lived next door to a friend of mine,” said First Ward resident Elaine DeGiglio, adding her friend used to walk with Brown along the trail where Brown’s body was found on Mother’s Day 1999. “That easily could have been my friend that day.”
Commenting that she did not “think he should have ever lived to see the light of day,” DeGiglio asked if “as a community, do we have any leverage to go after the parole board?”
Mayor Bill Aiello suggested that residents “please, reach out to our state representatives, reach out to the governor, and reach out to the parole board.”
“I fear for all of the women, all of the children,” said Sixth Ward resident Kathleen Martel. “I’m just here to plead that if there’s anything anyone can do to stop this man from being released in our community.
“If he had shown any sign of remorse, if he had shown any sign of trying to make himself a better person, be a better person in society, I’d be all for that,” she added. “We haven’t seen any of that.”