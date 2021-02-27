OLEAN — City officials will start ironing out the mayor’s proposed 2021-22 budget — totaling $25.68 million with a 1.31% tax levy increase — next week.
The finance committee of the Common Council will meet virtually Tuesday and Wednesday to begin negotiations on the upcoming budget, the clerk of the council said Friday afternoon. Both meetings as well as a strategic planning committee meeting on Tuesday will be conducted virtually.
The budget, which begins June 1, has to be approved by April 15. Mayor Bill Aiello kicked off the process when he released the $25.68 million spending plan on Feb. 15, with $17.74 million in general fund expenditures, $3.85 million in water fund expenditures, and $4.09 million in sewer fund expenditures. Of the total funds to be appropriated, $3.27 million is to pay existing debt.
The general fund — which covers most day-to-day activities and capital projects under the city’s purview — would see about $956,000 more in expenditures compared to the current budget, an increase of 5.7%.
Water spending — funded primarily by water rates charged to customers — would increase $80,284, or 2.13%. Meanwhile, sewer spending would decrease $130,478, or 3.09%.
Under Aiello’s plan, property taxes would increase just over $51,000 to $7.31 million — within a maximum allowable state-mandated cap of 1.31%. The tax cap, which first applied to local governments and school districts in 2012, limits annual tax levy increases to the lesser of the rate of inflation or 2%, with certain expenditures and revenue not counting against the limit.
While most fees have not been marked to increase, water rates would go up 2% under the plan. The increase would be the first in two years, as officials kept the rate flat in the 2020-21 budget. Sewer rates also remain unchanged.
The mayor proposed using $500,000 of the $3.05 million general fund unassigned surplus to balance the 2021-22 budget without making large cuts or layoffs.
Under a 2018 resolution, the city is expected to keep the unassigned surplus at a minimum of 15% of the annual expenditures. The current surplus is equal to 18.4% of the 2020-21 general fund budget, the mayor’s office reported, and would leave the surplus at about 14.4% of total expenditures.
One part-time job is to be created in Aiello’s plan, but removes two posts.
A part--time human resources specialist is included in the budget — officials have reported in the past a desire to have such a professional on staff to help work through Civil Service and other employment questions, which can delay filling positions. Aiello’s budget also eliminates two currently unfilled positions — a full-time firefighter and a part-time code enforcement officer.
The largest portion of the budget is salaries and benefits — the city employs more than 150 employees, with the majority holding civil service positions represented by one of several labor unions.
For those interested in viewing the meetings, a link to access the meeting will be posted on the City of Olean website, www.cityofolean.org, prior to the meeting.