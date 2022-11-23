OLEAN — Free parking is coming back to downtown for the holiday season.
The Common Council unanimously passed a resolution declaring that all city-owned parking will be free on West State and North Union streets, as well as all city-owned parking lots, from Friday until Jan. 2.
Parking on the two streets is normally free and limited to two hours, but parking in the city-owned lots on North Barry and North First streets have meters charging 25 cents an hour. The resolution does not lift the two-hour minimum, or affect the parking meters adjacent to city hall on East State Street or Times Square.
The free parking coincides with the start of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday, and ends after the New Year’s Day observance — which falls on a Monday as Jan. 1 is a Sunday.
“This has been going on for a number of years,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, “to try to help with the shopping.”
Council member Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, who sponsored the resolution, asked if the city had any data to show if the free parking helped local businesses during the holiday or not, and said an experiment — such as lifting the two-hour parking limit or the metered parking for a year - could offer data.
Aiello noted the two-hour limit, which replaced parking meters during the Walkable Olean Phase 1 project along North Union Street, was established as a way to ensure spaces were available for shoppers.
“It was to discourage the employees from parking on the street,” Aiello said.
Officials noted the city currently does not have a parking enforcement officer, and a posting for a part-time hire for the job is listed on the city’s website. For more information, visit www.cityofolean.org.
City hall will be closed for business Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, and will reopen on Monday. However, the building will be open Friday evening for restrooms during the Santa Claus Lane parade.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
- Aiello issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday as Southern Tier Agencies Day, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the South Union Street real estate and insurance firm.
- Aldermen approved a change to the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit parking on the northeast corner of North 12th Street for the 50 feet north of Washington Street. The change is effective immediately.