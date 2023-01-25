OLEAN — The Olean Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare that the proposed splash pad at War Veterans Park would pose no adverse effects.

Council President John Crawford said a short Environmental Assessment of the proposed splash pad would have no negative impact on the environment under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

