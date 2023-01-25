OLEAN — The Olean Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare that the proposed splash pad at War Veterans Park would pose no adverse effects.
Council President John Crawford said a short Environmental Assessment of the proposed splash pad would have no negative impact on the environment under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.
It would be in an area south of the existing city pool where the original city pool was located.
After initially seeking in May to close the city pool and fill it in to make way for the splash pad, council members agreed last week to rehabilitate the pool and build the splash pad nearby.
The cost to fill in the pool and build the splash pad would cost more than $1.3 million, higher than initially projected. The cost to build the splash pad and renovate the existing pool is estimated at $1.9 million.
Mayor Bill Aiello had expressed concern over the council’s initial plan to demolish the pool and fill it in. The council is proposing measures to make the pool area more attractive and inviting to families.
The negative declaration paves the way to begin the process of creating a splash pad at War Vets Park. No timeline was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
In another matter, the council authorized the mayor to apply for funding from the state Department of Transportation’s Bridge New York program to replace culverts on Front Street at Johnson Brook and Brook Street at King’s Brook.
If approved, the Bridge New York grants would cover 100% of the cost of the replacement projects.
The council also authorized Aiello to contract with C&S Companies, Buffalo, for a cost plus fixed fee consultant agreement for construction observation and administration of a rehabilitation project involving taxiway A and B at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.
The company will also aid the city in preparing documents to apply for aid from the Federal Aviation Administration and New York State Department of Transportation.
The mayor was also authorized to apply for a New York State Homeland Security grant of $57,062 to purchase three automatic compression devices to assist in performing CPR. There is a 5% local share of $2,717.
Council members also voted unanimously to transfer $60,000 from the Water Fund contingency to purchase water purifying chemicals.