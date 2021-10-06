OLEAN — A new draft of a city police review committee aims to move the process on such a panel forward at a quicker pace.
A new draft review board proposal was released to aldermen and other city officials on Tuesday, council President John Crawford said during a committee of the whole meeting.
“Ultimately, we’ve been presented with a lot of different information from a lot of different angles,” he said, as aldermen look at ways to improve accountability and transparency in cases of alleged police misconduct.
One proposal, drafted by the mayor-appointed Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, called for an independent board which would take the lead on investigating and punishing potential police misconduct, as well as having the power to set budgets, remove members and appoint replacements without mayoral or council oversight. Legal review by attorneys hired by the city cautioned against such powers as being in conflict with local and state laws, as well as collective bargaining agreements.
A second proposal, from the city’s patrol officers’ union, called for a panel to be focused on outreach and policy review.
Council members have been discussing a middle ground in recent weeks — having the panel review cases of potential misconduct and providing recommendations to the police chief.
Hoping to consolidate the information to date, Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, led the effort to rewrite the proposal with Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, and Crawford, Crawford said.
“I feel confident that this new rocking document or proposal will meet most of our city’s needs, the council’s needs, and our own community’s and organization’s needs, while also expediting the process,” Crawford said.
The document combines the oversight powers which the council had been discussing in recent weeks, as well as having the panel assist in policy creation and review, community policing and neighborhood involvement.
Under the latest proposal, the panel will provide recommendations to the police chief during the investigation, as well as auditing outcomes of cases afterward.
The new draft also includes provisions for 20 hours of training on police policies, procedures and practices, and candidates must observe a session of the review process before appointment.
The review board discussion began in March when the PRRC recommended such a board in its state-mandated report to improve city policing.
The reform plan was mandated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by executive order following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. Every police department in the state was required to form a plan and submit it to Albany. Those plans are available online, but were not reviewed or approved by state officials.
The PRRC drafted its proposed review board over several months. Aldermen began their discussions on the proposals in August.