OLEAN — City officials agreed on a budget during a special meeting Thursday, just a few days shy of the deadline for the spending plan.
A pair of 5-2 votes for a $19.57 million city budget with a 3.82% property tax increase, as well as a local law to override the state-mandated property tax cap, ended what officials noted was one of the most stressful city budget processes in years.
Voting against both the tax cap override and the budget were J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7. The votes required supermajorities of the council — at least five votes in favor, rather than the normal four of the seven-member panel for most business. The remaining council members — Jason Panus, R-Ward 2; Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3; Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4; council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5; and Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6 — voted in favor of both.
“Thank you, everyone, for the long hours,” Crawford said, adding particular thanks to city Auditor Lens Martial. “I’ve been in those shoes — it’s not easy.”
“It’s been very tough — very tough on my department heads, especially Lens,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
Passing through the special committee of the whole meeting with few comments, Anastasia and Bennion voiced their opposition during the final votes on the budget and tax cap override.
“I don’t think that this tax cap should be overridden,” Anastasia said during the vote on the override, which is required before the budget was approved, adding that “if we do this once, we’re going to have the precedent of doing this every year.”
“My concern is it’s too high — there are things that could come out,” he said, noting that the city is projected to put money into the general fund this year, and those funds could be used to lower taxes.
Robinson said that a line should be drawn when it comes to cuts.
“I do believe the belt could be tightened more, but don’t we hurt the government we’re here to help?” he said, adding significant cuts to the budget would decrease services to the community that pays the taxes. He also noted that dissent is going to occur.
“We can’t penny-pinch at each and every line, we won’t agree on each and every line,” he said, suggesting aldermen focus on the big picture of the whole budget and city operations. “This is why we are voted into this position — to make the hard decisions.”
Under state law passed in the aftermath of the Great Recession, municipalities are barred from raising property taxes above a limit decided by a formula using as its base figure the rate of inflation or 2%, whichever is lower. In order to override the cap, a local law is required before the budget is approved.
While due to low inflation the tax cap for the city under 1% for several years, inflation and spending-driven increases led Aiello to originally propose a 6% tax increase.
“I did not think at that time it was going to stick,” the mayor told the council, noting the need to negotiate a rate acceptable to the supermajority of the council.
Thursday marked the first time the city has overridden its tax cap, but hundreds of other overrides have occurred in the state — including this year the village of Franklinville and the town of Allegany.
With inflation as high as 9.1% in June 2022, hundreds more are expected this year across the state — far in excess of the average.
Since 2013, around 19.4% of budget reports submitted to the Office of the State Comptroller by the roughly 1,700 taxing bodies in the state — including counties, cities, towns, villages, schools and special districts — indicated a plan to override the tax cap. Of the reports received for the fiscal year beginning in 2023 from 1,758 taxing bodies, 464 — 26.4% — indicated a plan to override the tax cap.
The deadline for the budget under the city charter is April 15 — Saturday. After the budget was not approved during Tuesday’s regular council meeting, additional meetings for Thursday, Friday and Saturday were scheduled. Crawford told the Times Herald that the two extra days of meetings will be canceled as unnecessary.