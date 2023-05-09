OLEAN — The city of Olean will borrow $1.61 million to assemble the city’s splash park and repair the pool deck at War Veterans Park.
In a 5-2 vote during a special meeting Monday, the Common Council approved a resolution authorizing the project — now pegged at $2.16 million — as well as issuing serial bonds of up to $1.61 million to pay for the work on a 7,000-square-foot splash park and other work at the site.
“We’ve committed $800,000 to purchase the equipment — now we need to install it,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who sponsored the resolution and originally proposed the splash park project in March 2022.
Funds from the serial bonds will go toward site work and installation, as well as $442,000 in pool deck replacement which will also remove the existing wading pool, and see $300,000 returned to a capital account used to initially purchase the equipment alongside $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid.
Voting against the resolution were David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, and J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1.
“It’s more of a frivolous theme park,” Anastasia said before the vote. “This is definitely a waste of money.”
Crawford pointed out that Anastasia voted in favor of purchasing the equipment in June 2022 and supported changing the project this winter to augment — rather than replace — the L-shaped pool on the site, which added almost $450,000 to the cost.
The resolution approved Tuesday calls for a 15-year repayment, with over $107,000 in principal due a year, plus interest. Without the pool deck work, the cost would have been closer to $1.2 million, or around $80,000 a year in principal before interest.
Anastasia also noted that he saw the project as competition for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center, a $5 million project underway at the YMCA of the Twin Tiers facility on Buffalo Street, which includes a splash park, an open-air gymnasium, a playground and other amenities.
Several officials, including Mayor Bill Aiello, disagreed with that sentiment
“Municipal recreation and the YMCA have existed for decades,” Aiello said, adding he spoke with YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO Jeff Townsend and the two agreed that the Y’s project — announced the day after Crawford first proposed the War Vets Park splash park in March 2020 — is not in competition with the city project.
Crawford noted that the YMCA project was known for several months before the council voted in June on the equipment purchases, countering a claim by Anastasia that he did not know about the YMCA project.
The council president also reported that Vortex issued a statement after Anastasia mentioned during April budget discussions the city might consider returning the equipment now sitting on pallets on the pool deck and behind the William O. Smith Recreation Center, with company officials noting the city’s contract did not allow for refunds or returns of the equipment after the purchase.
Anastasia then suggested the city “put it on eBay and try to sell it” to attempt to recoup the costs, rather than continue the project.
Bennion, who was not on the council when it approved the equipment purchase, noted that the council previously highlighted a potential decrease in expenses and increase in revenue at the park compared to the current pool as one of the reasons to move ahead with the project.
The city Youth and Recreation Department previously reported the pool received around 2,600 visitors in 2022, averaging around 40 people per day. Just under $8,000 in revenue was collected, versus an estimate for staffing and chemical costs of around $35,000 — a net loss of around $27,000. The pool was closed in 2017 for renovations, as well as in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 due to a lifeguard shortage.
“The council previously voted to get rid of something that is losing money, and now it’s arguing for something that possibly is losing a greater amount,” he said.
He also noted the council had not been briefed on the loss of the wading pool, which Aiello presented first on Tuesday.
“The wading pool needs extensive work,” he said, with estimates for new water lines and other repairs ranging between $250,000 and $300,000. During discussions by city executive employees and engineering firm CPL, Aiello said the decision was made to present the wading pool’s removal to the council as part of the final bond and authorization resolution.
Other aldermen spoke in support of the project.
“We’re here to provide services we can do together, and one of those things is provide the parks and recreation to the kids throughout the generations,” said Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, adding he personally lost interest as a child in the facility after the diving board was removed.
He added that projects like parks rarely make a profit, and “there’s some things as a city we buckle down and provide … even if it comes at an expense.”
Finance Chair Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said the splash park will serve as an added draw, especially
“I think having the splash pad there does enhance the opportunities we have there with Bradner Stadium,” McCall said, referring to the baseball and football field accessible from the splash park by a tunnel under East State Street as “underutilized” and in need of use for more events, including concerts.
“You’ve got a lot of positive things, and that brings more positive things,” said Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3.
“A splash park is what we’re putting out — there’s a big difference,” Forney added, indicating the project is larger than a typical splash pad and she thinks it will serve as a draw for the area as something not possessed by any nearby community.
“You’re literally shortcutting people from going all the way to Erie,” said Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6. “You’re bettering the area, we’re bettering the community.”
As far as vocal criticism from some in the community, Robinson noted that “people are still complaining about the (traffic) circles” installed in 2016 during the Walkable Olean project on North Union Street.