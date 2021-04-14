OLEAN — The 2021-22 city budget was unanimously approved Tuesday evening, along with higher water and sewer rates for users of the city systems.
The council voted in the Committee of the Whole and regular meetings on the $28.6 million spending plan, which includes a 1% increase in the property tax levy, a 2% water rate increase and a 1.5% sewer rate increase.
“I think this is a very accurate budget, and everyone worked hard on it,” Mayor Bill Aiello said after the approval, thanking department heads and the aldermen for their work.
“I think we really collaborated well on it, and it puts the city in the best possible position moving for the year ahead,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, also thanking the mayor for the effort to negotiate and come to an agreement.
The budget, released Feb. 15, originally faced major shortfalls from projected state aid cuts — upward of 20% from key programs such as the $2 million Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program and the more than $400,000 Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program. In addition, due to the fall of the stock market in March — when the state’s Police and Fire Retirement System and the state Employees’ Retirement System calculate rates for the upcoming year — double-digit jumps in the city’s share for those pensions rose more than $360,000.
However, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in mid-March, which included billions for states and municipalities struggling with the pandemic. As a result, a late state budget approved last week restored the aid cuts, allowing for more breathing room in the city budget.
As a result, officials were able to lower the tax increase from 1.31% — at the state-mandated tax cap for the year — to 1%, as well as using almost $200,000 less in reserves to balance the budget. The reserves are expected to actually see a net increase of about $40,000 when the budget year ends May 31, despite more than $300,000 being used due to careful spending below what was allowed under the current budget.
The budget was approved before its annual deadline, which this year is on Thursday. The budget goes into effect June 1.
IN ADDITION, officials plan to begin meeting in person again shortly.
“We should be ready to go back to in-person next week,” Crawford said, noting there had been talk of returning from virtual meetings for Tuesday’s session, but that could not happen.
The meetings will be held in the council chambers, Crawford said, and will follow social distancing and capacity guidelines as laid out under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders.
The council was one of the few bodies to meet in person through the spring, summer and into the fall of 2020 due to technical difficulties with remote meeting. In November, the council began meeting virtually.