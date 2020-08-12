OLEAN — A committee to look at equality in the city should have its members in place within the next few weeks.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously supported the creation of the Equality and Inclusion Committee, made up of city officials and residents, to focus on concerns brought forward by residents at a series of town hall meetings this summer.
A mission statement provided by the mayor’s office indicated the committee will have three purposes:
• To make recommendations on city policy, practice and procedures in order to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all of Olean’s residents and city employees.
• Promote inclusion and engagement for all community members with respect to city policies and practices.
• Identify and address inequalities facing under-represented populations in the Olean community.
The panel will have two aldermen, two other unelected city employees, and six community members, with two of those serving as alternates. The mayor and city attorney will serve as advisers to the committee. The committee is to meet at least once a month, but the committee will determine how often it will need to meet.
Crawford noted that at a previous meeting new Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr. suggested the committee be allowed “to steer its own course” in terms of policies to review. Other aldermen noted their support for that self-determination.
Robinson was absent from the meeting.
The committee is the second approved by the city in recent weeks. The first, the Police Oversight Committee, is in direct response to an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for municipalities with police departments to review policies and procedures of the law enforcement agency by April 1, taking into account topics such as use of force, bias and handling mental health calls.
Communities that have not completed the review by the deadline have been threatened with a loss of state and federal aid for the law enforcement agency.
The city charter gives the power to empanel panels created by the council but containing non-aldermen to the mayor. However, aldermen said they will work with Mayor Bill Aiello to go through the interested applicants.
Aiello said he expects the committee assignments to be decided within a few weeks.
“We have until the 15th for people who are interested,” Aiello said, adding anyone interested in serving on either committee should send a resume to his office for consideration by Saturday. “I’ve gotten several in right now for each of these committees.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen approved new setbacks for the keeping of chickens on residential properties.
The new section of code calls for the animals to be kept in an enclosure that is kept clean and dry. The enclosure must be at least 20 feet from neighbor’s dwellings and outbuildings and five feet from a property line. Written consent from a neighbor can be obtained to waive the setbacks. Food and water must be provided, and the containers cleaned daily.
Previously, the setbacks required at least 50 feet from a property line — impossible on many home lots, Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said when first presenting the code change several weeks ago.
However, many residents in the city keep chickens. Few, if any, complaints have been reported by neighbors in recent years, and the city’s Code Enforcement Office and police do not actively patrol for such violations.
A new resolution was forwarded on to committee which would limit the number of chickens to a dozen; and ban residents from keeping roosters.
Witte voted no on the resolution, while Dougherty, Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, and Crawford voted in favor. Alderman Dave Anastasia and Robinson were absent.
“I think we should wait,” Witte said, until the animal limits are ready to be approved. “It feels like we’re piece-mealing this.”