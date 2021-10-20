OLEAN — Beautiful murals, park spaces that allow everyone to play and lower water facility operating costs are all being considered for the next few years.
On Tuesday, the Common Council’s strategic planning committee received separate updates from Mayor Bill Aiello and Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, on several initiatives including a mural program, updates to park equipment, and possibly converting the wading pool at Franchot Park into a splash pad.
Robinson said he has met with various local and regional artists about murals, and officials with the Tri-County Arts Council are enthusiastic about moving the project forward.
He noted many other cities have similar mural projects that have become a tourist attraction in and of themselves, and Olean could use the many blank walls downtown and in park spaces.
“This is something that would draw a lot of people. … We can market this place as a tourism place,” he said, combining murals with the existing Woodland in the City squirrel statues, parks and trail network. “I think murals are going to be a small part of that marketing push.”
One mural idea is having a paint-by-numbers mural, with children coming to paint a section and then receiving a picture of the completed work with their contribution circled.
“Then they can say, ‘I painted that,’” he said. I think that would be great for bringing the community together.”
Funding is the next hurdle, aldermen said, as there are no city funds set aside for such projects at this time. However, Robinson noted the arts council is a nonprofit and has access to grant opportunities the city does not.
The conversion to a splash pad at Franchot Park, Aiello said, could save the city money in the long run.
Crediting Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy for the effort, Aiello said a splash pad at the park would see lower operating costs as pumps, chemicals like chlorine, and lifeguard staff would not be needed to keep it running. It could also allow the existing structure adjacent to the pool to be converted into a concession stand, generating cost-offsetting revenue and increasing usage at the park.
The mayor also noted the appeal of splash pads to those of all ages.
“I didn’t think I was a splashpad person, but when we went on vacation they had a splash pad — and I went out there all the time,” he said with a laugh.
Such a project would likely occur concurrently with a long-discussed entryway to the park off West Greene Street. The city leveled two adjacent houses in recent years and kept the properties for the entryway.
“It could tie in with the pool area,” Aiello said, and he noted sand volleyball courts are being considered for the space between the horseshoe pits and the flood control levee.
Currently, the city has $50,000 set aside in a capital fund for the park.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that the city’s pools were hurt by a lack of lifeguards this season — the wading pool was able to open as it needs three lifeguards on duty under health code due to its size, but the municipal pool at War Vets Park remained closed as it requires four lifeguards.
There may be a way to tap into COVID-19 relief funds for the project, Crawford said, as outdoor activities are encouraged under the aid program and the lifeguard shortage was also exacerbated by the pandemic.
An effort to place inclusive playground equipment is also underway, Aiello said, with InTandem hosting a fundraiser to help build a large playground area with handicapped-accessible play equipment.
The mayor said three sites are being considered — Franchot Park, Forness Park, and Marcus Park.
Crawford said Marcus Park is adjacent to an InTandem facility — formerly named SubCon Industries.
“There could be some ince cohesion there,” he added.
The city set aside $50,000 earlier this year for such an effort, which Aiello said could go toward the collaboration.
Work is also being planned at Forness Park, the mayor added. The city is preparing to apply for Empire State Development and Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation funds for upgrades.
Aiello also mentioned a vacant lot at 209 E State St., which adjoins the property of the John J. Ash Community Center, could also see revitalization as a park-type area connecting the center to the widened multi-use sidewalk planned for that stretch of road. That sidewalk upgrade is part of the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project, which the Department of Public Works told the Times Herald is slated for 2022.