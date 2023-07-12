OLEAN — More than a million dollars from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative may be moved to another awarded project.
The Common Council on Tuesday discussed a suggestion from Mayor Bill Aiello to transfer the $1.6 million award for the West State Street reconstruction to the South Union Street reconstruction, which received $1.2 million under the 2017 award.
Mayor Bill Aiello recommended the move, citing rising costs on the South Union project.
“We are going to be way over estimates on South Union Street,” Aiello said, with Department of Public Works director Robert Thompson noting he would have updated figures after a meeting with engineers next week to present to the council two weeks from Tuesday.
Aiello noted that it appears the state may allow the city to reallocate the award, selected in 2018 to receive the second-highest allocation from the $10 million program.
Council President John Crawford noted that the rise in costs was not unexpected. Five years have passed since the project received its award, and record inflation occurred in the post-pandemic era. The city also previously set aside $344,000 to assist the project, which likely does come close to covering the inflated costs.
Aldermen did not speak out against the move, with Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, indicating he would be in favor of the transfer if it “is significant enough to cover the South Union Street work.”
The DRI funds for West State would have allowed for work to Seventh Street, but officials sought a federal grant for work to the west city line. However, the city did not receive that aid when the awards were announced this summer and the project has not moved forward with hiring professional planning services or bidding out work. An engineering firm was hired in the fall for South Union Street.
The South Union project was previously reported to include a roundabout at South Union and Greene streets, as well as sheltered bicycle lane and wider sidewalks from the South Union Street bridge to Lincoln Park to allow for safer pedestrian and bicycle access from the South Olean and Seneca Heights neighborhoods to the city center.
The DRI, a capstone of the state’s economic development efforts across the state, saw the second round award for Western New York awarded to the city in 2017. In 2018, the state approved a dozen projects in the city after months of local planning meetings to select possible projects. Over half of the money from the program was set aside for city government-sponsored infrastructure projects. To date, one of those — a $900,000 effort for sidewalks, lighting and other upgrades to North Union Street — has been more or less completed, while work on Oak Hill Park is almost complete. A project along East State Street was tentatively slated this spring to start later this year with $1.2 million in DRI aid.
However, delays in planning the projects caused the original schedule of projects to slow before the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to grind to a halt — both the East State and West State projects were originally projected to finish in 2019, with South Union Street following in 2021. Initially, all projects were supposed to be completed in five years — a deadline which falls on Monday. The state has repeatedly allowed for extensions for the city and other applicants to continue projects which received the awards.