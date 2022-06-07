OLEAN — Common Council members called on the mayor Tuesday to reintroduce the city’s Equity and Inclusion Committee in the wake of the racially-motivated Tops supermarket massacre.
Public Safety committee chair Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, was joined by two other council members in requesting Mayor Bill Aiello restore the committee as a way “to help people feel safe” in the community after a white 18-year-old gunman opened fire in the Buffalo grocery store, killing 10 Black people.
“How do we help people to feel safe?” Robinson asked the council rhetorically, suggesting that resurrecting the Equity and Inclusion Committee could be helpful in restoring trust and giving positive suggestions for change that could help answer that question.
The panel, created during the George Floyd protests in 2020, was shut down in late 2021 by Aiello.
Aiello said in a December letter to committee members — which was released publicly through sources outside of the mayor’s office — some members of the committee were being cruel and disrespectful, sowing divisiveness and not functioning in a productive way, while several committee members responded that Aiello and staff were not being receptive to legitimate concerns and dismissive of concerns from minority populations. Aiello told the panel members in the letter he was looking to rework the committee, adding members and making it more inclusive.
The meetings were not open to the public, as the panel was not considered a public body under the state’s Open Meeting Law due to its inclusion of non-government members. Aiello has made no public statements on the panel’s restoration.
“Why is it that this isn’t a priority in this community — and my personal thought is that it doesn’t affect anyone in the room but me,” said Robinson, the only Black member of the Common Council in its history. “It’s because you can’t sympathize.”
He noted that racism is alive and well in Olean and the rest of the region, despite some people not seeing it or ignoring it.
“I’ve never been called ‘colored’ before I moved to Western New York,” Robinson said, noting he wrote a 2011 letter to the editor published in the Times Herald calling out racial hostility in the city.
“This is nothing new,” he added, and it had nothing to do with political parties or the occupant of the White House, but “this is an Olean problem.”
Robinson said on Friday he visited Washington West Elementary School for a photo opportunity showing support for local schools and law enforcement protections in the wake of the Unvalde, Texas, school shooting. He said he sat in his car a short time waiting for the event, and during that time “an aide reported ‘there’s a suspicious Black man in the parking lot.’
“I keep cool every day,” he said. “I stay cool about it, I’m nonchalant about it — but deep down inside I’m pissed. I’m pissed beyond recognition.
“I think it’s time” to bring back the committee, Robinson urged the mayor. “I’m going to keep bringing this up. ... I’m going to keep bringing up the horror stories.”
He backed Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, to head up the reorganized panel.
“I recognize it’s a messy process,” she said. “It’s ugly to get to a better place at times, and it’s unpleasant, but the reality is we’ve got to stick through it and be as respectful as we can through the process to get to the other side. If we stop every time that the process sucks or someone says something unpleasant, we’ll never get anywhere.”
McCall noted during a council discussion with a Black resident seeking permission to keep an out-of-code fence around her house, the focus was on the fence and not the fact that she built it because she was being badgered by neighbors and passers-by with racist language, threats and even small animal carcasses.
“The reality is good people stand by and allow the issues to continue,” McCall said. “Silence means we support what’s going on.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, also encouraged the mayor to bring forward the committee again sooner rather than later. Noting he had not faced the same kind of attacks as Robinson, he said watching hateful jokes aimed at a developmentally disabled brother was another symptom of the same problem.
“You can’t just wish away ignorance,” he said, adding the committee would be able to help educate and improve the community.