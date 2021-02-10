OLEAN — More work needs to be done to help attract and keep local businesses, the head of the Common Council said Tuesday.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said during Tuesday’s council committee of the whole meeting he will bring forward a task force of members to help guide business retention and recruitment, as well as rebranding, for the council’s approval.
The move was already being considered before the Feb. 2 announcement that Siemens Energy would move manufacturing operations from the North Olean facility, with 430 jobs being eliminated and 100 more moving to Painted Post in Steuben County.
“I would categorize the loss of manufacturing operations at Dresser-Rand as being the greatest catastrophe to hit Olean in terms of our economic growth,” Crawford said, adding a presentation he made to the council in January looking at strategic planning and rebranding is more pertinent now.
He noted that waiting for after major closings has not been productive in recent years.
“We need to find ways to be proactive,” he said. “Listen, I’m not saying we necessarily had the power to stop Siemens chasing profit maximization — I get that — but for our existing businesses here, for our citizens, I think it’s imperative we find out how we can help ahead of time.”
Crawford said he has already connected with many leaders, including at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on the subject, who have agreed to the need for the panel. He said he would like a 10-person panel including city and business leaders, and other specialists to create a plan.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Mayor Bill Aiello reported he has received several candidates for a vacant seat on the common council.
“We have five individuals interested in the position to fill the role as alderman in Ward 4,” Aiello said, adding he will interview the candidates with Crawford and Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
The post was vacated in late January by the resignation of Republican Kevin Dougherty, who left the council to take a position with the city’s Department of Public Works. The position will run through Dec. 31, with a new two-year term for alderman up for vote in November.
