OLEAN — The question of how the police review board will look at allegations of misconduct — advising officials on punishments or auditing the decisions afterward — is still on the table.
The Olean Common Council’s Committee of the Whole discussed more of the proposed police review board on Tuesday, and aldermen agreed that the board should receive all formal complaints of “all alleged police misconduct,” as well as access to department policies and procedures, as well as internal investigation information — and provide an opinion to the police chief on punishments within the guidelines of union contracts and appropriate laws.
The question, however, is when the opinion comes.
In one version, the opinion would come before the police chief renders a decision, taking the board’s findings under advisement in rendering his decision. In the other version, the board would review the case after a decision is made and punishment handed out to ensure the decision and needed punishment are in line with policies and procedures. That review would be sent to the mayor if there are discrepancies between the board and the chief.
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said reviews after, instead of during, the process “is part of the problem in other cities,” allowing for more cases to be swept under the rug. “The hope is that the chief would listen to the review board.”
Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said the panel offering advice would play an important role, as it is to be made up of appointed members of the community.
“The police chief should want to please the board,” he said, allowing the department to use it as a way to “listen to its customers.” In turn, “the board shouldn’t want to waste time and money” on witch hunts.
Panus said that in addition, when complaints come in on policies rather than specific instances of officer misconduct, “I think they could be handled the same way.”
“I think that will definitely be the way we’ll go,” Crawford said, adding even the union proposal sought the committee’s help with reviewing policies.
Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, added that the results of internal and review board investigations would also serve as data to check on the effectiveness of both, as well as uncover problems in discrepancies if they arise.
Two proposals were given to the council to fulfil a goal of the city’s police reform plan from earlier this year recommending the creation of a civilian review board. The reform plan was mandated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by executive order following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. Every police department in the state was required to form a plan and submit it to Albany. Those plans are available online, but were not reviewed or approved by state officials.
The first, penned by the City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, originally sought for a board of public members to adjudicate claims of police misconduct.
Another proposal, provided by the union representing police patrolmen, sought a panel that would offer policy suggestions and help with community outreach, but would not take an active role in investigating individual complaints against officers.
Council has generally leaned toward a middle road between the two with a panel that is hands-on with individual cases, but would not be in charge of adjudication — instead offering an opinion to city officials — as well as helping with policy review and reform.
Noting the depth of the review of proposals, Crawford declared in August the committee of the whole would meet regularly to iron out a plan. No deadline for a completed proposal was set.