OLEAN — Three more meetings have been set to handle the city’s budget before Saturday night’s deadline, but not all of them may be needed.
The city’s $19 million general fund budget with a 3.82% property tax increase — as well as a state property tax cap override vote — were postponed Tuesday evening, four days before the city charter-mandated deadline on Saturday. As a result, three meetings — 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday — were set to finalize the budget.
“Be prepared to stay as long as it takes to iron it out,” said Mayor Bill Aiello, noting the city must pass its budget by the end of Saturday.
“We can always cancel” a meeting, said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, if the council finishes its work on Thursday or Friday.
The state’s Open Meeting Law allows for meetings to be scheduled on short notice, requiring notice to the media and postings in conspicuous places “to the extent practicable … at a reasonable time” before the meeting. By comparison, meetings scheduled more than a week in advance require 72 hours of advance notice to the public through official postings and notifications to media outlets.
Tuesday evening saw some progress on the budget approval process, as increases to water and sewer rates, as well as higher fees and fines for various city departments were approved by the council.
Council members delayed decisions on the budget after questioning if various changes previously discussed were included in the final budget — such as revenue projections from higher fees approved Tuesday.
“We don’t have the information to make decisions,” said Finance chair Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, seeking a new full budget before approval.
Aldermen temporarily paused the meeting to have city Auditor Lens Martial and city Clerk Frank Saputo print new copies for the seven members.
Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald that all of the information in the full budget provided Tuesday evening has previously been provided to the council members through emails and handouts, but no full revised budget was presented before the meeting. He also noted the city does not typically provide full budgets to council members, and the current budget process has led to more revisions than in previous years, complicating the printing of full budgets repeatedly.
Several aldermen suggested switching to electronic distribution for future budgets. Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, recommended a view-only spreadsheet file that could be updated during negotiations and shared with council members for an up-to-the-minute budget status.
DURING A PUBLIC HEARING on a local law to raise property taxes above the state-mandated cap, two residents spoke.
Nancy Crawford said she was opposed to overriding the tax cap, encouraging aldermen to cut other spending or to use funds from the unrestricted General Fund reserves to balance the budget.
“This tax cap (override) is not necessary,” she said, noting the mayor’s first budget draft included $120,000 in General Fund balance to offset higher taxes which was removed at the request of aldermen.
“I’m sure there’s something in there” that can be cut, she added.
In order to override the tax cap — if approved later this week, it would be the first time the Common Council has done so — the council must pass a local law, and then approve a budget with a tax levy above what is allowable under the law. Due to high inflation, the capped levy increase for the budget starting June 1 is 2%.
Another resident, real estate agent James Dwalibee, suggested the city look at a revaluation of property.
He noted he recently went to sell his house at $249,000, and the property was taxed at a value of $188,000. However, a house nearby that was being sold at the same price was assessed at just $70,000, leading the buyer to purchase the house with lower tax bills.
Dwalibee added that many commercial properties in the city are also “grossly under-assessed,” with sale values hundreds of thousands of dollars below the actual value. “One out of seven that I pull is grossly under-assessed,” he said, asking the city to either work on a revaluation program or adjusting assessments at the point of sale.
While the property tax levy — which is subject to the state-mandated tax cap — does not rely on assessed values, the individual tax bills for properties are affected by the citywide assessed value. Tax rates are set by dividing the tax levy by the total assessed value of taxable properties in the city. Citywide assessments have an inverse relationship to tax rates — if the assessment goes up through inflation or new construction, rates at a given tax levy will be lower. If the citywide assessment goes down through sales to groups that do not pay taxes or demolition, the tax rate increases.
No speakers came to the podium for a hearing on the water and sewer rates or for a hearing on the city’s Fair Housing program.