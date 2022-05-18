OLEAN — Full 3-D renderings for the proposed War Veterans Park splash park will be coming in the near future, aldermen said Tuesday.
During a meeting of the Common Council’s strategic planning committee, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, shared plans for some of the equipment, the general layout and color choices from vendor Vortex to give the council a chance to sound off.
“It’s going to be incredible for our kids and our families — and we’re doing it the right way,” Crawford said.
The entire site will cover about 7,100 square feet with a concrete surface, with a spray area of around 5,500 square feet. As planned, the site will be about 115 feet long by 86 feet wide. An area with a large tank to drop water on users will be the center of the project, with areas on the outer ring serving groups such as toddlers or older children.
“The mayor asked in our last meeting to include some more adolescent or even adult areas around the periphery,” Crawford said.
The setup will include color-changing lights for after-dark usage, as well as a sound system.
Witte said the splash park at Burlington, Vt. has an adjacent seating area, allowing residents to enjoy the park in the evening as a light show without even getting wet.
“It’s really a relaxing place,” she said.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, suggested that some of the Music in the Park concerts could even relocate to the park to take advantage of the ambiance.
The color choices range from vibrant to nature-themed, with officials eyeing something that will stand out without clashing with the greens of the park and the blues and greys of the adjacent William O. Smith Recreation Center.
“The biggest selling point is to have it stand out with the 12,000 cars that go by there every single day,” Crawford said.
After first being presented with the splash park plan by Crawford earlier this year, the council set aside $250,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds, with a plan to double that amount from the next ARPA payment and allocate an estimated $1 million in ticket sales to cover the cost. The ice rink operated by the city receives close to $200,000 a year in revenue, leading officials to argue that a splash park bringing in less than half that amount would cover the remaining costs without relying on property taxes.