OLEAN — Higher salaries for some of the city’s elected officials moved forward on Tuesday, possibly giving them their first raises since the early 1990s.
The Olean Common Council, in its committee of the whole, forwarded on two resolutions to raise the salary for council members from $3,500 a year to $5,500 a year, as well as doubling the stipend for the council president from $500 to $1,000. The proposal is expected to come up for a full council vote Nov. 23.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who proposed the resolutions, said the roughly 64% pay raise would be the same as if the city had raised the salary by 1.5% every year for the last three decades.
The rates are set in the city charter — which passed in November 1991 by 26 votes out of more than 5,000 cast. Unlike other city charters in the area, the salaries were specifically dictated in the document which went into effect in January 1994.
“We need to compensate people to encourage public service,” Crawford said, adding he believes higher salaries will help bring more quality candidates into elections. “It encourages people to run … dedicated, qualified public servants.”
In the 2021 general election, two of four wards saw candidates on the ballot for both major parties, while one ward saw a competitive race between a Republican and an independent. Ward 4 was also the only ward to see a primary race between candidates for a major party line. The raise would also put the city in line with other communities including Bradford, Salamanca and Jamestown, Crawford said, but would be less than if they had risen with inflation.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator, the $3,500 approved in November 1991 is the equivalent of about $7,025 as of the end of October 2021. The $500 stipend for council president set in 1991 would be about $1,004 today.
A change in salary would also not come into effect for years, Crawford added, as state law dictates that salaries not be put in place until after the following election. Those winning terms in 2022 — in wards 1, 3 and 5 — would see the salary increase in January 2023. Those winning terms in 2023 — as aldermen in wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 chosen earlier this month were not elected before a pay increase — would see higher salaries starting in 2024.
Several aldermen said the raises do not go far enough for one post.
“I think we should do the mayor’s,” said Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noting the lower salary compared to other private and public sector positions with similar job demands is hurting the city. “You attract people that don’t have a job — you attract people that are retired or semi-retired.”
Witte, mayor from 2008-13, is a retired nurse. Mayor Bill Aiello, who won a third term earlier this month, is a retired city police officer.
The mayor’s salary is $50,000 a year — almost half what some city employees receive in compensation. According to SeeThroughNY.net, a database of public records created by the Albany-based think tank The Empire Center, 100 city employees received more than $50,000 in compensation in 2020. Of those, 38 received more than $70,000, and four received between $90,000 and $94,000 in compensation.
Noting the salaries of private sector executives, Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said it is a hard sell to find people with experience on par with the position “when you ask a professional in the prime of their career to take a $30,000 pay cut to come and get beat up every week, right here every Tuesday.”
Similar salary proposals were put forward in 2018 — with the same raises for the council and an $80,000 paycheck for the mayor — but they were not approved. Aiello at the time said he was against the move and recommended a public referendum.
Not all were in favor of moving ahead with higher salaries.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, noted that he would continue to serve “if it was $1” out of a sense of civic duty. In addition, a higher salary for the mayor may be unpopular.
“Fifty thousand dollars is a lot more money than probably 90% of the people in Olean make,” he said, saying he would prefer such a raise to go up for a public referendum.
He also suggested looking into a city manager — an appointed administrator to handle day-to-day operations while the council and mayor focus on policy decisions.