OLEAN — Members of the Common Council expressed their support for Olean City School District students following controversy over a principal and subsequent calls for change in the district.
The resolution, sponsored by Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., states that council members support the students and “their rights as outlined in the Olean City School District Code of Conduct.”
“I’ve never been one to shy away from a fight or controversy,” Robinson said. “That’s part of my personality, and I’m asking the council to step up and do the same.”
The resolution passed 5-2 Tuesday night with aldermen Jason Panus, Steve Barnard, John Crawford, Robinson and David Anastasia voting aye. Aldermen Linda Witte and Paul Gonzalez, though saying they personally fully support the students, voted no, citing it inappropriate for the council to pass an official resolution.
In mid-September, a series of videos posted on Facebook showed Joel Whitcher, Olean Intermediate Middle School principal, preaching at Fresh Fire Worship Center. He made comments on religion, sexual orientation, mental health, poverty, politics and COVID-19, among others, that many community members called hate speech.
Robinson said he and another alderman were present at a student-led protest calling for Whitcher’s resignation on Sept. 22, but they remained silent. Since then, Robinson said that wasn’t enough and the council doesn’t need to remain silent at risk of making the issue political.
“This is about the community coming together to umbrella our children, to protect them and shield them from harm whether physical, verbal or mental,” he said. “Whether you have a child or not, we should strive to protect our youth at all costs.”
The superintendent of Olean schools, Rick Moore, said, “We all love our students at Olean City School District. Our employees work tirelessly to assure our students are safe, happy and developing as excellent citizens. As I always say, ‘learning and growing becoming better Huskies every day.’”
Moore said the district has diverse and wonderful schools with all types of students. He said the district has a diverse school board, staff and students, with many of their most diverse students coming from out of district because of Olean’s diversity and equity.
“Unfortunately, we had an employee make statements that in no way represent our district’s mission, vision nor guiding principles,” he said. “Due to the ongoing investigation and legal nature of this case, we can not speak to it in depth. However, we can speak to what we do believe in and practice day in and day out at Olean City School District.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Robinson also shared the students’ rights listed in the code of conduct available on the district website, including the rights to “be happy and treated with kindness,” “be myself,” “be safe” and “a pleasant environment in this school.”
Witte suggested the council members could just say they support the students without passing a formal resolution because it could make it look like the city is telling the board of education what to do.
“I wasn’t elected to the school board. None of us were,” she said. “If we start doing that, when do we stop? When do we send a resolution to the county legislators saying we disagree with what you’re doing?”
Witte said they have to walk a fine line between personal feelings and their roles as elected officials, even if she personally thinks what happened is wrong.
Gonzalez agreed with Witte, saying he has children who attend school in the district and has been following the issue, but noted there is already an elected body to make sure the school’s code of conduct is upheld.
“I would say that this is empty and toothless and accomplishes nothing but wade us, as a legislative body, into this controversy,” he said. “All it is is just empty words that do nothing.”
Robinson responded, “If this is empty words and doesn’t do anything, there shouldn’t be any fear in saying yes to it.”
Crawford said he didn’t see a problem with supporting the resolution because he has children in the district and the council members represent the children in their wards and across the city. He also said Witte and Gonzalez made good points but noted the council would be supporting something already in line with what the board of education is supposed to be doing.
“We’re not telling the school board what to do,” Anastasia added. “We’re just reiterating what rules they should be following and hopefully bring to light to the school board that we don’t tolerate what’s been taking place at the Olean school district lately.”
Gonzalez said the council might think differently if it was the other way around and the county passed a resolution aimed at the city. Witte said it is a “feel good” thing for the council to do, but it puts them in a bad position.
Before the final roll call, Gonzalez made a motion to table the resolution with Witte seconding but the other five council members voted against tabling.