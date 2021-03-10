OLEAN — A new Ward 4 alderman never even made it onto the agenda Tuesday, let alone getting an up-or-down vote due to concerns over political advantage less than eight months before an election.
The Common Council did not consider Mayor Bill Aiello’s appointment of Linda Edstrom to the vacant seat after the motion to consider the pick did not receive a second.
Aiello put forward Edstrom, a former Republican alderman and county legislator, for the post following an interview of her and four other applicants.
“Linda is well respected by the residents of Ward 4,” Aiello said during the meeting. “Linda is aware of the issues in Ward 4 and the city of Olean, and being a past alderman she is familiar with the city budget and operations of the city.”
The matter was not on the agenda, and a vote was required to amend the agenda to include it.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, asked for a motion to amend the agenda, which was made by Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
However, when Crawford asked for a second to the motion, no aldermen offered it.
“Seeing none, the motion fails,” Crawford said, with no aldermen commenting during the meeting.
“I guess I was a little surprised — I don’t understand it,” the mayor said after the meeting. “I thought she was a good candidate. I was a little taken back by it.”
But it was not entirely unexpected, the mayor added.
“I got indications a couple days ago,” he said, also noting that when he sent out information several days ago to aldermen about his choice, and asking for questions or comments, “I didn’t get any call.”
Aiello said he needs to speak with the city attorney on procedural issues, but he is unsure of a second choice as of Tuesday evening.
“It could possibly be someone out of that (interview) group, or I could recanvass,” he said.
Crawford said after the meeting that the move to not hold a vote was not a knock against Edstrom as an alderman — “If she runs and wins in November, I look forward to working with her,” he said.
But being appointed to the seat could have given an unfair advantage to her as a candidate in November, he noted.
Crawford said that the majority of those interviewed are actively seeking a spot on the ballot to represent the ward for 2022 and 2023, and having eight months as an incumbent would be advantageous to a candidate.
“Four of the members we interviewed (for Ward 4) indicated they were running,” he said, including two Democrats and two Republicans.
Crawford said he was unsure of the legality of identifying the candidates interviewed, but two individuals announced on Facebook — both now seeking the Democratic nomination for November’s election — that they were interviewed by the panel consisting of the mayor, Crawford and Panus.
Crawford said he thought the candidates were all “very highly qualified” for the position, but the political advantage was too much of a concern to support those running for the seat this fall.
He noted the circumstance was different in July when Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, was appointed. Robinson announced via Facebook in February that he is running for a two-year term on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
“He made no such statement he would run at that time,” Crawford said of the appointment, adding there were no active candidates for the post more than a year before the next election.
Party is not of concern, the council president said, adding that he and other aldermen would have had the same issue had a Democrat interested in running been appointed.
“I’m not a huge fan of hypocrisy,” he said, noting his biggest concern is “it has to be a candidate that the mayor and council agree on.
“Ideally, we have so many qualified and passionate people in our community, but who may not want to sign up for all the baggage that goes with elected office,” Crawford said. “We feel like that would be the ideal candidate.”
Ward 4, which includes much of the city’s downtown corridor and Oak Hill neighborhood, was represented by Kevin Dougherty until the end of January, when he resigned to take a position with the city Department of Public Works.
Under the city charter, the mayor may appoint a replacement to fill a vacancy, but the appointment requires confirmation by 2/3 of the council. Council currently has three Democrats — Crawford, Linda Witte and Paul Gonzalez — an independent, Robinson, who has been endorsed by Democrats in the upcoming November elections, and a Republican, Panus.
Dougherty, Edstrom and Aiello are Republicans.
