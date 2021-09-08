OLEAN — More work to iron out a police review board continued Tuesday, with city leaders appearing to back a plan to have an independent look at complaints of police misconduct.
“We need a review board or an advisory board,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding he would like to see “a functioning board … that can review things and come back with a recommendation.”
He noted concern, however, with a board review conflicting with one conducted inside the department, by an outside agency, or by criminal prosecutors.
“There still needs to be an investigation internally,” Aiello said, adding it is in keeping with other city departments, as well as in example cities like New York.
“We also need a committee that understands confidentiality,” he said, noting that laws protect sensitive information, and board members would have to abide by those or open the city up to legal action.
Two proposals are before the council to fulfil a goal of the city’s police The first, penned by the City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, originally sought for a board of public members to adjudicate claims of police misconduct. The proposal aims to fulfill one of the goals drafted by the committee and approved by the council this winter under a plan ordered by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
In the approved plan, which is not legally binding, the committee recommended the creation of a civilian review board be explored and recommended to the council for potential implementation.
Another proposal, provided by the union representing police patrolmen, sought a panel that would offer policy suggestions and help with community outreach, but would not take an active role in investigating individual complaints against officers. Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, who served on the PRRC, said the PRRC proposal also included the same advisory role as that of the union-backed proposal.
As drafted, city Attorney Jack Hart said he had concerns over language and recommended a third option which would keep with the laws of the state, police contracts, and other legal requirements.
“The police department will be in charge of investigations, the police department will proceed with rendering whatever discipline might flow,” Hart said, but “that does not mean the citizen review committee has nothing it can do.”
He recommended having the committee review cases following internal investigations and issuing recommendations to the police chief. If the police chief disagrees, he or she should provide justification to the committee.
The number of members will likely be far fewer than the 16 originally proposed by the PRRC.
Noting problems filling other boards operated by the city, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he favors a panel of seven — the same as the planning board and Zoning Board of Appeals — with members recusing themselves if they have a conflict of interest.
The original panel called for eight active members and eight alternates who would likely have to attend but have no voice unless called upon. Robinson said the original number was meant to serve in a capacity similar to alternate jurors.
Appointments as originally proposed — with each alderman making two appointments plus two from the mayor — was also set aside for an existing mechanism.
“Our charter says the mayor has the power to appoint, and in some cases, the council has the power to approve,” Hart said, adding a charter change — possibly even a public referendum — to deviate from that policy.
The original proposal for filling vacancies — to have the committee select its own members, as well as to remove members — was also set aside in favor of a mayoral appointment and council consent vote.
“There’s checks and balances in there already,” Crawford said, adding any chance to stay close to other existing boards in terms of procedures should be “as close as possible” for the sake of consistency and legality.
A recall mechanism — by which the panel could remove members by a vote — was also scrapped.
“This was meant as checks and balances from within,” Robinson said.
However, other aldermen said that issues with board members could be taken to the mayor, while Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted that such a mechanism as written “could be a double-edged sword” and be used to force out members just for having a difference of opinion.
Crawford told aldermen to review sections of the document on the duties of the committee, the scope of investigations and how investigations are triggered for review in two weeks.