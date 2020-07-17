OLEAN — Three town halls on race and policing in the city are finished. But activists and residents want to know what’s next.
During the last of three town hall-style meetings on race and policing in Olean, Mayor Bill Aiello and aldermen said they want to move forward with a panel created by the council in June to start hashing out reforms for the police department.
“Four weeks is a long time for action,” said Daniel Gayton, who asked to have the committee’s population added to the agenda at the Common Council committee meeting next week. “The time for talking is over. We need action — it’s action time.”
Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, agreed.
“It’s never been a hesitation in my mind,” he said.
The committee is expected to take up the task ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police to look at reforming race relations and policing at every county and local law enforcement agency. Failure to craft a plan with community input could, under the order, put state and federal aid for policing at those departments in jeopardy.
Once the work of the committee is complete, Gayton called on the mayor to implement the reforms, instead of doing the bare minimum to appease the governor.
“If the job’s not done, then you guys have to go around him,” he said, pointing to the council members.
Several speakers also called again that one of the reforms to come out of the committee should be a panel to independently handle police complaints and recommend charges if necessary. Pab Sungenis, a former candidate for alderman, offered a three-page outline on operating a police reform and accountability committee.
Several speakers represented the Olean Racial Justice Coalition — which grew out of the local Facebook group organizing Black Lives Matter protests in June but since distancing itself from that movement by aiming to represent all marginalized groups in the community.
Noting the final liberation of slaves during the Civil War on June 19, 1865, Leo Wolters Tejera said “in many ways, we’re still waiting for June 20th.”
He added that action beyond town hall meetings was minimal.
“I’m disheartened with my local officials,” he said. “We need someone to lead … you need to be proactive.”
When asked directly by attendees if he believed there was a problem with race and policing in his department, Police Chief Jeff Rowley said, “No.”
“Does it take someone to die for something to be addressed?” asked Ezra Johnson, adding that he wanted to see officials acknowledge issues with systemic racism in the community — especially if it made people feel uncomfortable.
“The only way we can grow as a community is if you people up there are uncomfortable” and face the problems, he added.
A former city police officer also offered his thoughts on reform.
Kurt Ireland, a retired city police captain now working as a school security officer, said that he sees the need to improve in city police.
“Racism — we can all improve, including myself, the police department, and others,” he said.
He noted that a call to “hire the best and pay them well” in police services would be a good step forward. He noted that area agencies have consistently had a hard time attracting the best talent because of higher-paying jobs in Erie County and elsewhere in the region.
“It won’t solve everything,” he said, but, “you can’t keep going like this.”
He added that separation interviews with officers leaving the department would also be helpful in improving the department, and encouraged more training for local officers as worth the investment.
After noting that changes were “coming too fast” due to action at the state level, Ireland clarified he was implying that politicians are making quick decisions to appeal to their base, and need to take officers’ opinions on how to improve into account.
And when several residents echoed comments from past meetings calling for more community policing, including officers walking beats in neighborhoods, Ireland noted that the city would need to hire two more officers per shift.
“Those are the people you need to tell,” he said, pointing to the Common Council and mayor.
As a token of moving forward, several attendees called on aldermen, the mayor and the police chief to say “Black Lives Matter” in an effort to acknowledge the racial problems in the nation. All did, except for Ron DaPolito, R-Ward 6, who was appointed this spring to replace long-time representative Nate Smith.
When asked when he was up for reelection, he answered, “Look it up.”
The city charter allows the mayor to appoint, with two-thirds approval of the council, a new council member to fill the unexpired portion of the term. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021.