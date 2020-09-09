OLEAN — No more roosters crowing city residents awake.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a cap on the number of fowl kept at residential properties, as well as a ban on roosters.
Under the new rules, up to 12 fowl can be kept at a property. In addition, roosters are banned.
Chickens were allowed under city code previously, and a few residents kept the animals over the years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising egg prices and a lagging economy saw more than a dozen requests to the city’s code enforcement office.
It is the second code change affecting fowl to be approved in a month.
In August, aldermen voted to change setbacks for chicken coops and other fowl enclosures from 50 feet from property lines or neighboring homes to 5 feet from property lines and 20 feet from neighboring dwellings. The new setbacks can be waived with written permission of the neighbor.
Following concerns from code enforcement officials suggesting more strict regulation — potentially a licensing system like seen in Buffalo — Mayor Bill Aiello had threatened to veto the August resolution, but in the end did not.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen approved the 2020-21 Olean Area Transit System funding agreement with Cattaraugus County, InTandem, St. Bonaventure University, the Seneca Nation of Indians and the City of Salamanca.
The agreement is an annual occurrence, said Keri Kerper, coordinator for the city’s Department of Community Development. The document is typically prepared in the late winter, she said, but COVID-19 caused officials to reexamine the agreement.
The bus line is expected to cost around $741,000 in this fiscal year, with about $120,000 split among the city’s partners.
“The city doesn’t contribute a partner share,” Kerper said, with the city in charge of collecting fares, applying for and receiving grants and aid, and paying city employees to administer the program as part of their regular duties.
Despite the pandemic potentially affecting ridership, Kerper said the only route change for this year is eliminating a run on South Nine Mile Road previously used by InTandem.
The system is operated by First Transit, which won the bid in 2016 for a three-year contract with up to three one-year extensions. The contract is on its second extension, which ends May 31, 2021.