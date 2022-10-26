OLEAN — More than two years after calls began for a civilian police review board, the Common Council sent its version to the mayor for approval.

In a series of meetings lasting more than two hours Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved a local law creating the seven-member panel to review police disciplinary actions, policies and work on outreach to the community. The law was sponsored and seconded by its primary authors, Vernon Robinson Jr, I-Ward 6, and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.

