OLEAN — More than two years after calls began for a civilian police review board, the Common Council sent its version to the mayor for approval.
In a series of meetings lasting more than two hours Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved a local law creating the seven-member panel to review police disciplinary actions, policies and work on outreach to the community. The law was sponsored and seconded by its primary authors, Vernon Robinson Jr, I-Ward 6, and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
Proposing a hypothetical of being a city police officer, “If I’m doing my job correctly, none of this applies to me,” Robinson said, adding the committee will serve as a way to improve the department.
“Ever since we started down this road … I’ve listened. I feel like we are where we can settle. I think we found the middle ground,” Panus said. “This gets it started, it keeps it simple — and that’s what I’m for.”
When asked after the meeting if he would support or veto the legislation, Mayor Bill Aiello said he was unsure based on public feedback at the hearing and in general, but he has 10 days to decide.
“Unless something drastic comes to mind, I’m leaning toward in favor of it,” the mayor said.
The first suggestions of a review board came during public meetings in the summer of 2020, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The case sparked protests locally and nationwide over the role of police in society and systemic discrimination against minorities.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommended the city create a review board in late 2020, and in March 2021 provided the Common Council with a recommended plan. Also submitting a plan to the council was Council 82, the union representing the city’s patrol and command officers. Taking a middle-of-the-road approach, the council began drafting its own legislation in mid-August 2021.
The PRRC proposed a large board that would directly oversee and if necessary punish police misconduct claims, have its own legal staff and subpoena powers, and oversee its own budget. The union proposal would have focused on advising policy and procedure changes, as well as outreach — with no role in investigations of misconduct. In their multiple drafts of the legislation over the past year, aldermen have taken a middle road between the two.
After multiple rounds of drafts and revisions, the council brought the proposal up for a public hearing Aug. 23, but pulled it back for another hearing due to grammatical and reference issues.
During the public hearing Tuesday, no member of the public spoke positively toward the legislation — most argued the law did not go far enough, while one argued it went too far.
Jason Clemons said that in mid-September his vehicle was vandalized with a racial epithet and despite police collecting evidence from a suspect’s vehicle, no arrests had been made.
“I feel the pain of this legislation,” he said, adding the inability to oversee the police has a negative effect on policing hate crimes.
The oversight will also help make the community more comfortable going to police, he said.
“If you want to get rid of the ‘snitches get stitches’ mentality on the streets, you need to get rid of the Thin Blue Line,” he said, referring to an implied code among some in law enforcement to not report fellow officers for transgressions.
Multiple speakers called the review board “toothless,” with some encouraging the council to vote it down and start over again with a stronger board.
“How do you look your kids in the eye? Do you lie to your kids like you lie to us?” said Ty Malone, who served on a city committee for police reform that offered a stronger committee plan to the council. “You can’t even get an ‘E’ for effort — there was no effort.”
“This isn’t a white paper commission — it’s a whitewash commission,” said Pab Sungenis, who also served on the committee. He said the panel should be empowered to suspend officers and forward cases for criminal prosecution, among other powers.
“Maybe sometime down the road we can do it right,” he said.
The only speaker to oppose the review board in its entirety was an attorney representing the city’s police unions.
During the hearing, Christine Caputo Granich, associate general counsel for Council 82, which represents the city’s patrol and command unions, opposed the law as expensive and vague.
Granich was the only member of the public to speak at the Aug. 23 hearing, indicating that if the plan was passed as written, the local unions “will certainly be addressing their options for challenges” in court.
On Tuesday, Granich noted that the Olean law does not include budgetary restrictions, and that budget requests in Albany had jumped to almost $3 million for that city’s review board, and Rochester’s board sought $5 million for a 55-person payroll.
“Civilian review boards all have the same playbook,” she said. “If you think that the common council can control the CRB, you’re wrong… with funding comes power.”
In addition, she noted that the law is not specific on how the review board is to operate its reviews.
“This law leaves its review process wide open,” she said, adding that such an interpretation opens the city up to lawsuits not only from police unions or the public, but “even from the CRB itself.”
Granich was off by Crawford for exceeding the time limit, as other speakers began to argue allowing her to speak longer was unfair to those who conformed to the five-minute requirement.
During the regular session, council members were critical of Granich’s emphasis on finances.
Robinson, the first and only Black member of the council in its history, said the work to “provide reassurance with our community; transparency, which also leads to reduction of public concerns” by having such a panel in place should not boil down to the cost.
“There is a price for us (as minorities), there is a price and that price cannot go above 10% of whatever the police department gets” Robinson said. “I guess my life isn’t worth that much here — I’ll keep that in mind.”
Robinson also criticized Granich’s complaint about vagueness, noting he made the legislation more vague in its powers after her office recommended it.
“On one hand we’re told to keep it vague, on the other, it’s too vague,” he said.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said her biggest criticism was the delay in adoption.
“This legislation is taking far too long,” she said. McCall joined the council in January, several months after the process began. “You do have to start somewhere… we can always make adjustments as you need to,” she said. “In Olean, there are some issues — and this gives us the tools to address some of those issues.”
Council members Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, said they planned to vote in opposition due to the feedback and a desire to put a police officer and council member on the committee. During the public comment portion of the regular meeting, several of the speakers who originally asked the council to vote it down urged the council members to approve it.
Witte and Anastasia later voted with the rest of the board in favor of the proposal, but Witte said while voting that she was hesitant and would like to involve police more in the committee.
“I keep hearing ‘it’s Them and Us,’” Witte said, with people on both sides of the debate not appearing to focus on the need for collaboration between the police and public. She recommended adding a police officer to the board at a later date.