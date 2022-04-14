OLEAN — The Common Council unanimously authorized the city to collaborate with Intandem to build an inclusive playground at Marcus Park as a way to give everyone of all abilities a place to play.
Council member Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, initially proposed the city overhaul Marcus Park on West Sullivan Street during a February meeting. He originally suggested a number of additions to the park, such as a dog play area, splash pad and outdoor exercise equipment.
“This is something I believe to be beneficial to the city, the ward, to all constituents out there,” Robinson said Tuesday evening during the council’s meeting. “Intandem is a great organization that has done a lot for our city and our community.”
Intandem has a six-decade history of serving and improving the lives of individuals with disabilities throughout the region. Its proposed collaboration would utilize $50,000 of funding the city has allocated for an inclusive playground.
Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, asked what the liability would be if an incident happened on the playground since the equipment would belong to Intandem but it would be on city property. She wondered if Intandem and the city would share responsibility.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the details would be worked out with the city attorney.
“I think it’s a great thing, and it also helps the city out,” Witte said. “It’s one less park we would have to maintain, other than cut the grass.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 4, called the project a “slam dunk” for both Intandem and the city, saying it’s another park with overdue improvements needed that the city can check off its list as well as give back to an integral part of the community.
“It’s a wonderful way to leverage money we set aside — $50,000 — and they’re willing to do a majority of the fundraising,” he added. “This has all the benefits and very few risks.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized accepting $5,000 of Siemens Energy funding from the Jamestown Community College Foundation for the Comprehensive Development plan project.
The city was previously awarded $40,000 from the Department of State through the 2021 Consolidated Funding Application and $50,000 from Empire State Development through the Strategic Planning and Feasibility Studies program for the $100,000 project, explained Keri Kerper, the city’s program coordinator.
“We applied to the Cattaraugus County Municipal Matching Grant Program, and that will be going for a vote (Wednesday),” she said. “And then we made our request for some of the Siemens money in the amount of $5,000, so that would give us the grand total of $100,000.
The city has sought funding for the creation of a CDP that will provide a blueprint for the development, preservation and enhancement of residential, commercial and industrial neighborhoods as well as public facilities, infrastructure and greenspace. The plan will include topical items, supporting maps, photos and other graphics in digital format compatible with the county’s GIS system.
Kerper said she recently followed up with the Department of State and Empire State Development and the city is waiting for their contracts to be finalized, which can take six to eight months before work can begin.
“Once that happens, the mayor has taken into consideration his task force committees and we’re still working on that,” she said. “We’re in good shape to go as soon as we get the contract.”
Witte, who took part in the previous comprehensive plan, said it’s an important process for the city to undertake to help organize which projects to do and grants to go after.