OLEAN — A new policy governs city employees’ social media usage — on and off the clock.
In a 5-1 vote, the Common Council approved a policy governing how employees use social media and represent the city in communications.
The proposal was put forward by Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, who said work came from the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which she chairs.
“If someone says something that discriminates or hurts another person, it’s that simple — you shouldn’t say it,” she said.
Witte noted the language was cleared by the city’s human resources officer, as well as the city attorney and the city’s labor issues attorney.
The policy allows employees to use various social media platforms, but they must not use city computers, networks or other IT resources. They may post using private devices, but not during worktime, outside of authorized breaks.
In addition, they may not use city email accounts to sign up for private social media accounts. The policy also notes that employees have no expectation of privacy when using city communication systems, and the city reserves the right to monitor systems.
When posting, employees are encouraged to use disclaimers indicating their views are not representative of the city’s formal positions.
Noting that while most speech is legally protected, the city reserves the right to “hold employees accountable” for certain speech “even if such speech is engaged in during non-working hours and using personal devices, networks and accounts.”
The policy further states: “Employees are prohibited from using social media to harass, threaten, discriminate, or disparage employees or anyone associated with or doing business with the City.”
The policy does not supersede other policies on IT resources, communications systems or the city’s employee handbook.
The policy also requests that media inquiries be forwarded to the authorized city spokesperson, who was not identified in the policy, but employees may make statements to the media if they disclaim they are speaking on their own behalf. Employees are also prohibited from disseminating confidential information without a prior authorization.
Violations are subject to disciplinary action as laid out in the employee’s collective bargaining agreement or employment contract.
The lone opposing vote was cast by Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
“My belief is that whether we like what people have to say or not, I want them to be able to say it,” he said before the vote.
Alderman Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, noted that government employees have been fired in other states for discriminatory language and creating hostile work environments.
“Some of the things you think is your constitutional right actually violates someone else’s constitutional right,” he said.