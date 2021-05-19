A 19-year-old college student from Olean was among seven fellow fraternity members who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges relating to the alcohol-related hazing death of a Bowling Green (Ohio) State University student.
Jarrett Prizel, a 2019 graduate of Olean High School, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws stemming from the March 4 off-campus incident that led to the March 7 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a student from the Columbus, Ohio area.
WTVG of Toledo reported Prizel pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on his own recognizance. He’s not allowed to be on BGSU campus property or consume alcohol.
Prizel, an honor roll student who played soccer, basketball and baseball as a Husky — he was a 2019 Big 30 baseball all-star — also is a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Foltz family.
The six other criminal defendants are facing various charges ranging from first-degree felony manslaughter to reckless homicide to obstructing official business in connection to the incident.
Jacob Krinn, 20, was Foltz’s “big,” or mentor, in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, according to court documents. He is facing the most serious charges including first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.
Prosecutors allege Krinn was directly involved in the hazing ritual, from the excessive drinking to dropping Foltz off at his apartment at the end of the night.
The Wood County Prosecutor, Paul Dobson, said the hazing Foltz endured was an initiation in which “bigs” provided a fifth of liquor to “littles,” or new members, and instructed them to drink the entire bottle.
A roommate found Foltz unconscious at his apartment later that night and performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. His blood alcohol content was nearly five times the legal limit, according to the Foltz family attorney, Rex Elliot. Foltz died on March 7 and became an organ donor.
BGSU announced April 9 it permanently expelled the PKA fraternity from campus.
The Foltz family filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week in Franklin County (Ohio) Court against the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, Delta Beta chapter of the fraternity at Bowling Green and 20 individuals — Prizel among them.
Attorneys Elliott and Sean Alto said, “By filing a civil complaint on behalf of Stone Foltz and the Foltz family, we are doing what is necessary to hold the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, the local fraternity chapter, and individuals accountable for their behavior that led to Stone Foltz’s death.
“The complaint details a disturbing history of hazing within the international fraternity dating back almost 60 years, culminating in the tragic wrongful death of Stone Foltz. While nothing can bring Stone back to his family, we are confident the family will get justice and accountability through the legal system.”
The suit provides over a dozen examples of PKA members being killed or seriously injured in the past several decades.
A BGSU investigation into the Foltz death found the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity’s conduct and culture to be problematic as far back as 2018.
An April 9 letter obtained by WTOL 11 and written by Jeremy Zilmer, BGSU associate dean of students, stated the hazing incident from March was of the most “egregious and severe nature.” He also details a similar incident involving alcohol from 2018 that he says members covered up.
The investigation also uncovered “deception and dishonesty” on the part of several fraternity members in the aftermath of Foltz’s death.
“Hazing is repugnant and intolerable,” Zilmer said in the letter to the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president. “One new member, Stone Foltz, died following the March 4 unsanctioned event ... The organization’s conduct demonstrates reckless disregard for the health and safety of individuals.