OLEAN — Calls to overhaul the city charter and drop the speed limit to 25 mph on almost all streets may come before the Common Council.
A proposal by David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, to decrease the speed limit on West Fall Road to 25 was postponed indefinitely by the council’s public safety committee on Tuesday with the intention of submitting a new proposal to lower the speed limit on all city streets.
“I’ve been getting several complaints from residents about speed on West Fall Road,” Anastasia said. “There’s a lot of children on that street.”
He said that while he would prefer a city-wide speed limit, he lamented “the speed of government” in moving through a change to the city codes, with a required public hearing and notifications.
“I’m in favor of lowering the speed limit,” said Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3, but she added, “I don’t think we can piecemeal this together … this has to be an all-or-nothing.”
The city has already lowered the speed limit on some streets, such as Washington Street after the street was repaved and new striping painted last year. Rowland Avenue was set at 25 mph many years ago and is specifically listed as such in city code.
“Why can’t we just enforce it at a lower threshold?” said J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, targeting speeders over 5 mph instead of the 10 to 11 mph over commonly used before police pull over drivers.
“With the atmosphere we have in Olean, we should just go for it,” said Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, with an emphasis on walkability being touted by leaders. He added that he would also support tighter enforcement of speed limits.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the city can regulate the speeds on city streets, but not along state highway corridors — including all of State Street, which carries Route 417, and Union Street Extension and the southern portions of Union Street, which carry Route 16. He agreed that all of the other streets need to be set at the same speed limit to ease enforcement.
ANOTHER PROPOSAL may also come forward on how the city government operates.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, suggested moving ahead with reviewing the city charter — the city’s foundational document that specifies, among other things, the roles of the mayor and the common council.
“We should see what we can do to streamline government,” Panus said, suggesting a committee be formed to look at departments and positions, elected office terms, the size and number of wards, and if a city manager would be a good fit for the city.
Panus noted that the last full charter revision was approved in 1991, with only one small change in 2000 to handle how the city is made whole for back property taxes.
Aldermen present agreed with looking at the charter, but no formal action was taken.
“Any business that has not done a full reassessment of their business practices, if you will, their charter, for 30 years is probably a little behind things,” said Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, noting the city is also starting to work on a comprehensive plan update. “I think it’s a good time to revisit, particularly given the fact that we’re going to be doing strategic planning.”
Bennion said the push needs to “come up with the best and most efficient use of resources,” and he recommended the city move forward with creating a committee to review and recommend changes rather than leaving it up to the mayor or council.
Aiello said he supported the move, and he has repeatedly suggested looking at a city manager position. However, “I think you’ll be shocked by the sticker shock,” Aiello said, with a survey by the New York Conference of Mayors reporting salaries for city managers start at around $100,000, with most between $140,000 and $250,000 a year.
The idea of a city manager is hardly new in Olean, having been visited for more than a century. Several other charter referendums were defeated in the 20th century — these included city manager positions, including votes in 1914, 1956 and several in the 1960s. A push in 1966 was defeated following concerns over lost representation and a lack of any meaningful citywide offices, as the mayor’s post would mostly serve to provide assent to legislative acts and ceremonial duties.
The last revision vote, in 1991, was approved by about two dozen votes after more than 4,500 were cast. That revision lowered the number of aldermen to seven from 11 and created a mayoral position elected every four years with a $50,000 annual salary. If the salary had been increased at the rate of inflation over the last 32 years, the mayor’s salary today would be over $113,000.
The city hosted a charter committee in the mid-2000s, but the work never made it to the public for vote. Several attempts to revive a committee have been discussed in the last five years, but no committee has been formed.
Under state law, there are three ways to prepare a charter revision commission. The first would require the Common Council to approve a local law establishing it — or putting up a permissive referendum on creating a charter commission. A second way would require the mayor to appoint a committee of nine to 15 members for the task. A third method would be triggered if a petition numbering 15% of votes cast in the city in the last gubernatorial election is filed.
If the committee provides changes to the charter, the Common Council would have to approve it and then it would also be subject to a public referendum.