OLEAN — A post-COVID youth recreation program is set to start in just over a week.
The annual City of Olean six-week youth recreation program will run from June 28 to Aug. 6, said Youth and Rec coordinator Kris Shewairy, who noted many programs not run in 2020 due to COVID-19 have returned.
“We’re so glad to bring these back. We’re offering more activities this year because of the lifting of guidelines,” he said, especially programs involving physical activity. “Part of our program has always been physical activity — we want to get people moving and enjoying it.”
There will still be restrictions, Shewairy said, due to the disease.
“We’re still aware of it. It’s still out there,” he said. “And safety is still our No. 1 priority, just beyond enjoyment.”
Shewairy noted the city will follow CDC and state guidelines for summer camps.
“I think it’s the smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do.”
All youths and staff will have temperatures checked every day. Youths will be kept in smaller groups, Shewairy added, in order to avoid over-exposure. Any staff who have not shown proof of vaccination will wear face masks, but youths will not be required to wear masks.
In addition, “We’re offering as many activities outside as possible, weather permitting,” he said.
Weekday morning programs run from 10 a.m. to noon, with an afternoon program running from 1 to 3 p.m. Free lunches will be provided between July 6 and Aug. 6 for program participants from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
(Editor’s note: See sidebar for complete schedule)
The program, open for city children ages 6 to 12, is free of charge but registration is required.
Pre-registration runs Monday through Saturday at the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St. Registration Monday through Friday is 2:30-5:30 p.m., while registration hours on Saturday are noon to 3 p.m.
USE OF THE city pools are set to begin shortly.
Hours have not yet been announced for the city pool at War Veterans Park and the wading pool at Franchot Park, Shewairy said.
“I know people are wondering,” he said. “Limited pool hours will be released next week.”
The concern, he said, is over staffing.
“We’re still looking for lifeguards if you’re certified and interested … we have a limited number of lifeguards, and we have a minimum number of lifeguards we have to have on for code and safety,” he said.
The city’s main pool requires four trained lifeguards to cover it, while the wading pool requires three to open.
Salaries have been raised, Shewairy said, to $13.50 an hour. Anyone looking for a lifeguarding job is asked to call 376-5698 to apply.
The shortage is affecting other area pool operators, he said, adding that in his time with the city, outside of extenuating circumstances — such as high school graduations or illnesses — there is no comparison to the shortage in staff this year.
No changes in user costs — $1.50 for children at the main pool and no charge at the wading pool — are expected, Shewairy said.