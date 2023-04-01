Ewing marks 15 years
Edna Ewing is celebrating 15 years as a member of the Olean City School District staff.
Ewing began her career with the Olean schools on Jan. 23, 2008, in the food service department, where she still works today. She currently works at Washington West Elementary, where she hopes to finish her career.
Ewing enjoys working with the staff, but her greatest memories are of the students she serves. She has also been a bus monitor on Olean school buses for 11 years. In addition, she assists with the summer lunch program in the park.
Outside of school, Ewing’s hobbies include reading, scrapbooking, hunting and face-timing with her grandchildren in Maryland.
Buckner marks 10 years
Amy Buckner is celebrating 10 years as a member of the Olean City School District staff.
Buckner has worked as an individual aide in the special education department at Olean schools for the past decade. Her greatest pleasure is working with children and helping them to grow and succeed.
Buckner plans to return to college and pursue studies in psychology. She hopes to be a bereavement counselor in the future.
Buckner is married and the mother of four boys. In her spare time, she enjoys singing and listening to music.